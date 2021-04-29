Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Action from Wincanton

Wincanton abandoned as dry spell takes toll

By Sporting Life
16:23 · THU April 29, 2021

Next Thursday’s meeting at Wincanton has been called off because of the recent dry spell of weather.

Clerk of the course Dan Cooper inspected the track seven days ahead of the planned National Hunt fixture, with the ground described as hard.

The track raced earlier in April, and Cooper explained the volume of watering required to get that fixture to go ahead could not be repeated for next week.

He tweeted: “Wincanton – 60mm to achieve a mixture of Good to Firm/Good ground on April 18th followed by a dry period. With no remaining irrigation resource, together with insufficient rainfall, early notice and avoiding entering on Firm ground was most sensible outcome.”

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content