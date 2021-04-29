Wincanton abandoned as dry spell takes toll

Clerk of the course Dan Cooper inspected the track seven days ahead of the planned National Hunt fixture, with the ground described as hard.

The track raced earlier in April, and Cooper explained the volume of watering required to get that fixture to go ahead could not be repeated for next week.

He tweeted: “Wincanton – 60mm to achieve a mixture of Good to Firm/Good ground on April 18th followed by a dry period. With no remaining irrigation resource, together with insufficient rainfall, early notice and avoiding entering on Firm ground was most sensible outcome.”