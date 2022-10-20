Christian Williams will unleash Win My Wings in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby as a starting point to a possible tilt at the Grand National.

The Welsh trainer saddled the mare to success in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr last April, with stablemate Kitty’s Light chasing her home in second. The nine-year-old was in superb form last term, winning three of her last four starts, including the Eider Chase at Newcastle. She looked set to run a huge race on her seasonal swansong, only to tip up at the penultimate fence in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown, a race won by subsequent American Grand National winner Hewick.

Williams said: “Win My Wings will go to the Charlie Hall on Saturday week as a starting point. Then we will see how she goes. She is very well and seems well in herself. Hopefully there will be a bit of a Grand National plan after that, but we will get Wetherby out of the way first. “We had a great time at Ayr and then she ran okay at Sandown, and while she tipped up at the second-last, she probably would have been placed. “It probably came a bit quick after, Sandown, and she probably needed to be a bit fresher. She seems in good form this year.”