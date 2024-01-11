Sporting Life
We're giving away tickets to Cheltenham

Win Cheltenham Trials day tickets and exclusive Timeform access

By Sporting Life
16:25 · THU January 11, 2024

We're giving you the chance to win a fantastic racing experience at Cheltenham Racecourse on Trials Day at the end of the month.

The meeting takes place on Saturday January 27 and as well as a pair of raceday tickets, your prize will include a Q&A with a panel of Timeform experts, live tipping and racing previews, a free Timeform racecard, exclusive access to the Istabraq bar, plus free tea and coffee.

To enter, simply login and answer the question below before the closing date of Wednesday January 17 at 2000 GMT and one lucky winner will be drawn from all correct answers.

The competition is for Sporting Life members only, so if you don't have an account you can join for FREE by clicking the button above.

In order to ensure we can contact you with your prize details, please tick the contact preferences box during the sign-up process.

Sporting Life members get access to exclusive tips, race replays, My Stable and more! Don't forget, if you already have a Sky Bet, Super 6 or ITV7 account, you can sign in using those details.

Timeform Day competition: Key terms and conditions

  • 18+
  • Sporting Life account required
  • One entry per person
  • Eligibility restrictions apply
  • Further T&C's apply
Next Off

