Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Kyren Wilson fought back against Gary Wilson

World Championship snooker latest: Kyren Wilson fights back; Ding Junhui leads Stuart Bingham

By Sporting Life
17:23 · MON April 19, 2021

Last year’s runner-up Kyren Wilson fought back to trail Gary Wilson 5-4 following Monday’s morning session of the Betfred World Snooker Championship at the Crucible.

The 29-year-old, who lost to Ronnie O’Sullivan in the delayed 2020 final eight months ago, had trailed 5-1 to the world number 22.

After losing the opening frame, Gary Wilson, a former semi-finalist, produced two half-century clearances, before further breaks of 94 and 84 seemingly put him in command of the first-round match.

The world number six, though, found some composure to finally get another frame on the board with a break of 82.

After his opponent missed a pink into middle, Kyren Wilson reduced the defect further following a 115 clearance – which was backed up by a superb break of 139 to leave him with all to play for in Monday’s evening session.

Ding responds after Bingham flyer

On Table One, China’s Ding Junhui took a slender 5-4 overnight lead against former champion Stuart Bingham.

The 44-year-old from Essex, who won the title in 2015, had to come through qualifying after dropping out of the top 16.

Bingham showed his intent with a superb 131 break in the opening frame and another of 129 helped him move 3-1 ahead at the mid-session interval.

However, Ding, the world number nine and runner-up at the Crucible to Mark Selby in 2016, returned with intent, as clearances of 105 and 86 levelled the match, which will be concluded on Tuesday.

Another half-century break saw Bingham edge in front at 4-3, only for Ding to respond again – and then edge the ninth frame 54-45 on a fluked final black along the top cushion.

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content