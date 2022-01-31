Not seen since winning the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at last season’s Cheltenham Festival, Appreciate It was due to pursue a career over fences this term before injury prompted a change of tack.

The eight-year-old is second-favourite for the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham behind last year’s winner Honeysuckle, who will first bid to complete her hat-trick in the Irish equivalent at Leopardstown.

Whether Appreciate It makes his comeback in Sunday’s feature remains to be seen, with the Red Mills Hurdle at Gowran Park mooted as a potential alternative.

Speaking at Punchestown on Monday, Mullins said: “We’ve no decision made yet. He worked well the other week and he’ll work again this week, then we’ll see where we go. It’s all up in the air at the moment. I chatted to the owner (Michael Masterson) there after Kilcruit won and he’s happy to let him work and see where we are.”