The Fortria Chase was the intended returning point for the seven-year-old – the Champion Bumper winner in 2020 – who has not been seen since winning a Grade One novice chase at Leopardstown’s Chr last December.

The Closutton trainer said: “It was a very easy decision to make.

“From last Thursday I arrived at the sales in Cheltenham and a few people who live locally to here said it (ground) could be lively. I was supposed to be in France today, so I changed my flight instead of going on to Paris.

“Chatting to Paul Townend when he got up early and walked the track, he said coming round the second-last is not for this horse.”

Mullins also took the promising Flame Bearer out his Navan engagement, and added: “They are two big units (Ferny Hollow and Flame Bearer) and it is early in the season. We are not going to take any chances.”

Mullins also had news of Allaho, who this week was reported to have suffered a “couple of niggles” which would mean him missing the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day.

He said: “Two little hiccups, but I’m hopeful they will come right at the same time. We are keeping our fingers crossed.

“He is going to miss Christmas. Fingers crossed he will make a quick recovery as planned. I’m hoping the nature of his little setbacks, he will be fine.”

