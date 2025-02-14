Willie Mullins Sunday runners: Punchestown

A Saturday treble for our star columnist at Gowran Park - now check out his guide to the Sunday team at Punchestown.

Punchestown 14:10 Rath Gaul Boy

He’s had training setbacks and makes a late chasing debut and hopefully he can get a clear round that might set him up for a race later in the spring. 14:10 Western Diego

Sean O’Keeffe rides and he was disappointing at Gowran last time. But he had a much better run a Leopardstown over Christmas and on that form he has a chance here. 14:40 Cuta Des As

By the same sire as Sir Gino. I think she’ll love this ground and I’m hoping for a better run than the one behind Three Card Brag when things didn’t go right on the day. She made a bad mistake at the first that day and Brian Hayes said she didn’t enjoy herself after that. We have to forgive her that run. 14:40 High Class Hero

Danny takes over from Paul who has a one-day suspension. He would be the pick of ours and would look the one to be on with trip and ground no problem for him. 14:40 Loughglynn

He’s taken his time about putting it all together over fences and the only recommendation I have is I think the trip and ground will both suit him, going that bit slower might give him a chance of getting into the placings.

15:10 Macdermott

He normally takes a few runs each year to come to himself and is probably more of a spring horse but I’d like to see some improvement from him. He whipped around at the start in the Thyestes last time and hopefully we won’t have a repeat of that. That was a very messy start that day which is totally unsatisfactory in one of our biggest handicap chases of the season. Hopefully he can get round and run well. 15:10 Spanish Harlem

A little disappointing in the Thyestes and I’m hoping the longer trip will bring about some improvement with him. He’s a horse we might aim for the Topham at Aintree with. 15:10 Klarc Kent

Another to have disappointed in the Thyestes and he probably likes better ground but I’m hoping the trip will bring out some improvement. All in it’s probably a race to watch from the Closutton perspective rather than get involved in. 15:40 C'est Ta Chance

He must have a very good chance. Even though he has to give William Munny, who has good form, four pounds, I still think he’s one that will fly the flag for us on the day. 16:10 Dr Eggman

He’s been placed behind some good horses over hurdles and being by Saint Des Saints will love this ground. The trip will suit and he’s one I’m going to give a real good chance to with the conditions on Sunday. 16:10 Last Kingdom

He’s been a little disappointing and the only thing going for him here is he’s getting a lot of weight from the previous winners in the race. He’s probably one I’d watch for the future. 17:10 Gameofinches