Willie Mullins Saturday runners: Gowran Park and Ascot

There was a tremendous race between Dinoblue and Allegorie De Vassy at Naas last weekend with only a neck between them at the line.

Both mares galloped and jumped very well and it was a great trial for Cheltenham. Dinoblue came out on top and she maybe has more room for improvement than her rival but it’s going to be a fascinating rematch next month.

Argento Boy was good in Punchestown and is going the right way. With that in mind the Albert Barlett might look the target for him, jumping and stamina won’t be any problem. He booked his ticket there with that run.

Ethical Diamond won very easily albeit in what didn’t look a particularly competitive race. He might go for a handicap at Cheltenham now.

Zenta did it nicely over fences at Fairyhouse and showed me a glimpse of the mare I think she can be but things haven’t quite gone right for her and I’m hoping she can improve for that and be a force in some nice races in the spring.

I was very impressed with the way Copacabana won his bumper in Navan, he looked a real old chasing type, a big, strong horse who came clear in testing conditions. It looked a deep bumper from pre-race chat. He will be one of our leading lights for the race at Cheltenham.