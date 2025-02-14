Willie Mullins Saturday runners: Gowran Park and Ascot

Our star columnist reflects on his recent winners and looks ahead to his Saturday team at Gowran Park and Ascot.
There was a tremendous race between Dinoblue and Allegorie De Vassy at Naas last weekend with only a neck between them at the line.
Both mares galloped and jumped very well and it was a great trial for Cheltenham. Dinoblue came out on top and she maybe has more room for improvement than her rival but it’s going to be a fascinating rematch next month.
Argento Boy was good in Punchestown and is going the right way. With that in mind the Albert Barlett might look the target for him, jumping and stamina won’t be any problem. He booked his ticket there with that run.
Ethical Diamond won very easily albeit in what didn’t look a particularly competitive race. He might go for a handicap at Cheltenham now.
Zenta did it nicely over fences at Fairyhouse and showed me a glimpse of the mare I think she can be but things haven’t quite gone right for her and I’m hoping she can improve for that and be a force in some nice races in the spring.
I was very impressed with the way Copacabana won his bumper in Navan, he looked a real old chasing type, a big, strong horse who came clear in testing conditions. It looked a deep bumper from pre-race chat. He will be one of our leading lights for the race at Cheltenham.
Gowran Park
13:20 Blue Lemons
A nice recruit from the Flat where he was trained by Richard Hannon. He jumps well and does everything right. As long as he settles, he has a big chance but sometimes when these seven furlong and mile flat horses go jumping it takes a while for them to settle to the pace of this game.
13:55 Kitzbuhel
He looked very good when winning at Punchestown on his first run for us. He looks a nice recruit, and we’ll see how much improving he can do. He’ll have to run to nearly 150 to win this which would be a big rating.
13:55 Sir Gerhard
He’s coming back off his charity race win at Punchestown which will have given him a lot of confidence. He’s well treated under the conditions of the race.
15:05 Saint Sam
He won the race last season and the trip and ground suit him ideally. Hopefully he can oblige again.
15:05 Classic Getaway
He’s the outsider of three but ran well at Thurles last time and hopefully will go well again and maybe follow Saint Sam home.
15:42 Blizzard Of Oz
I think he could improve. He gained a lot of experience in Gowran the last day and the return to this track with that run under his belt, I’m hoping will work the oracle. He’d be the best of mine here.
15:42 Lisnagar Fortune
He’ll have to improve his jumping markedly to be a competitive here but hopefully Danny can get a tune out of him.
15:42 Lombron
Finished fourth in what looked a really good beginners’ chase in Naas – that run will put him in the each-way picture here but he has a winning chance too.
15:42 O'Moore Park
He’s been very unlucky to fall the last twice and the form of those races is working out really well. With a clear round he has a stronger chance that it might appear on first view.
16:50 Introversio
I’m hoping she can improve form her debut at Punchestown. We were hoping she’d go very close there, but she finished fourth beaten around eight lengths. However, it appeared afterwards that she’d pulled a muscle during the race. With a clear run this time she has her chance.
Ascot
15:37 Blue Lord
It’s a tough assignment for him but going out in trip will be a help. Hopefully he might gain some nice place money.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.