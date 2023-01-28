Willie Mullins saddled the 4000th winner of his remarkable career when Bronn won the Soil.ie Working With Fairyhouse Beginners Chase at Fairyhouse.

Daryl Jacob was aboard for the landmark success, the six-year-old battling to a hard-fought success. The Sporting Life columnist – who began training in 1988 having served as assistant to both his father Paddy and to Jim Bolger – has become one of the most dominant names in National Hunt racing and is a 16-time champion trainer in his native Ireland. The most successful handler at the Cheltenham Festival with a record 88 winners at the Prestbury Park showpiece, Mullins, 66, sent out his first winner at Thurles in 1988 and has won most of the major prizes both on home soil and in the UK during his 30-plus year career in the training ranks.