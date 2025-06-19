Menu icon
Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins Royal Ascot runners: Friday preview

By Willie Mullins
Horse Racing
Thu June 19, 2025 · 3h ago

Our columnist on his runners across the final two days of Royal Ascot.

Friday

15:40 Blue Lemons

He disappointed over a mile at this meeting last season on his last run on the Flat but had good form before that. We’re taking a chance with him, upping him in trip on Friday because he ran well over hurdles this winter and we’re hoping that will bring about improvement. I think he’ll go on the ground and could get into the first six.

15:40 Ethical Diamond

He ran well in the race last year despite a wide draw and running too free for the first half of the race. He eventually finished fourth and the draw looks kinder this year in seven. I'm hoping that, along with the hood that he’s been wearing over hurdles, help bring about the required result this time round.

Saturday

18:10 Sober

He’s been aimed at this race, hopefully he can book-end a good week for OTI who won the Queen Anne with Docklands right at the start of the meeting. We gave this fellow one run over hurdles and he’s showed his wellbeing. If we can bring him back to his best form it puts him in here with a big chance.

Earlier in the week

Reaching High got locked in on the rail in the Ascot Stakes and Ryan Moore never had a chance to get out. He appeared to finish full of running, beaten only about four lengths, and it looks good for him moving forward from here.

