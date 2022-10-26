Willie Mullins is full of praise for the impact of Gigginstown House Stud on the sport in Ireland, as the two powerhouses get set to reunite this season.

The Closutton handler has enjoyed plenty of success for Ryanair supremo Michael O’Leary’s racing operation in the past, with notable victories including Don Poli’s 2015 RSA Novices’ Chase win at the Cheltenham Festival and Sir Des Champs’ Jewson Novices’ Chase success at Prestbury Park in 2012. However, in September 2016 it was announced Mullins would no longer be training for the prominent owners, leading to the loss of around 60 horses from his yard, with a statement released at the time mentioning increased fees as the reason for the split. Now after a six-year hiatus the famous maroon silks will appear next to Mullins’ name on a racecard once again and he is delighted to welcome the Gigginstown horses back to his County Carlow base.

Get Stuck In: EP2 | Patrick Mullins, Christian Williams & Charlie Hall Chase