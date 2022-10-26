Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
Breeders Cup
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Trainer Willie Mullins
Trainer Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins relishing Gigginstown reunion

By Sporting Life
15:39 · WED October 26, 2022

Willie Mullins is full of praise for the impact of Gigginstown House Stud on the sport in Ireland, as the two powerhouses get set to reunite this season.

The Closutton handler has enjoyed plenty of success for Ryanair supremo Michael O’Leary’s racing operation in the past, with notable victories including Don Poli’s 2015 RSA Novices’ Chase win at the Cheltenham Festival and Sir Des Champs’ Jewson Novices’ Chase success at Prestbury Park in 2012.

However, in September 2016 it was announced Mullins would no longer be training for the prominent owners, leading to the loss of around 60 horses from his yard, with a statement released at the time mentioning increased fees as the reason for the split.

Now after a six-year hiatus the famous maroon silks will appear next to Mullins’ name on a racecard once again and he is delighted to welcome the Gigginstown horses back to his County Carlow base.

Get Stuck In: EP2 | Patrick Mullins, Christian Williams & Charlie Hall Chase

“No one fell out and I always remained very friendly with Eddie and Michael and the family,” said Mullins. “Someone mooted I should have a few horses back and I said no problem. There was no great meeting or anything, it was very simple.

“It’s great to have them back and they are a huge team in Irish racing. They are good for Irish racing with all the money they put through the system in terms of sponsorship and buying horses from the point-to-point field. The amount of value Gigginstown give to Irish racing is immense and they have shown that over the years. They aren’t afraid to put their money where their mouth is and that is a great asset to have as an owner and we are delighted to be back together as a team.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING