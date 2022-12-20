Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Paul Townend and State Man take the last in good style
Paul Townend and State Man take the last in good style

Willie Mullins pair State Man and Sharjah set for Matheson clash

By Sporting Life
12:52 · TUE December 20, 2022

Willie Mullins has confirmed that State Man and Sharjah will take each on in the Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown on December 29 – but last season’s star juvenile Vauban will run elsewhere.

State Man, winner of the County Hurdle last March, has already won the Morgiana this term, handling the step up to Grade One company with aplomb, while Sharjah has made the Matheson his own in recent years, winning the last four renewals.

Vauban, on the other hand, has not been seen since following up his Triumph Hurdle win at the Punchestown Festival, with Mullins stating after the Morgiana that Vauban “might not be up to Champion Hurdle class this year”.

Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast Mullins said: “Both State Man and Sharjah will run there (Leopardstown).

“Vauban is still in the mix for there so we’ll find him an easier target as he is only four and we’ll find a four-year-old race for him.

“He’s coming along fine but this time last year he was only coming right. He’s only four, when horses are trained at four they take a bit of time to get over it.

“He’s just taking his time but the spring is far enough away and I’m not too worried about him yet.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING