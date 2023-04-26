Another strong team for our star columnist at Punchestown on Wednesday. Check out his runner-by-runner guide.

It was a great start to Punchestown for Willie Mullins...

Wednesday Runners 16:45 Grangeclare West

I think he’s coming back to himself at home, the trip will suit him great and we can leave his last run at Leopardstown behind him. I’m happy enough he’ll be way better here and go very close. 17:20 Embassy Gardens

He’ll love this trip but was a little disappointing at Cheltenham in the Albert Bartlett. Maybe this track will suit him after he was far too keen that day and hopefully he can put that run behind him. 17:20 Gaelic Warrior

I think this trip will suit him going up to three miles. He ran fantastically well at Cheltenham when only beaten by a very good horse in Impaire Et Passe in the Ballymore and a reproduction of that effort should make him one that will be hard to beat.

Galopin Des Champs wins the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup

17:55 Galopin Des Champs

He likes the track and has good form here, the trip isn’t a problem and most of his opposition ran at Cheltenham too so we all have to recover from that. Everything seems right with him at home and we’re hoping for another big day with him. 18:30 It's For Me

Ran a great race to finish fifth in the bumper at Cheltenham considering the occasion might just have got to him a bit. This track will suit him better too. 18:30 Rath Gaul Boy

Meets A Time To Share on a stone and six pounds better terms for a four lengths beating in Roscommon last summer so that could be interesting. 18:30 Tullyhill

Patrick has opted for him which wasn’t unexpected given how impressive he was on debut and the runner-up, Will Do, has franked the form by winning at Cork since. 18:30 Western Diego

Another who ran well at Cheltenham and I’d be hoping for another good show from him.

19:05 Egality Mans

He has a lovely racing weight but his form this year has been disappointing and he needs to show more. He’s going to have to improve vastly to get into the first four which would be a good run for him. 19:05 Ha D'Or

Paul has picked him and I’m sure the wet weather over the weekend was a factor in that decision. He has a nice racing weight and a solid chance. 19:05 Royal Rendezvous

Won this race off top weight last year and I’d rather the ground was a bit drier for him but he’ll take his chance. 19:45 Arctic Fly

Disappointed at Fairyhouse last time and will need to leave that run behind her. She looks up against it. 19:45 Cuta Des As

Won well in Down Royal but this is a very different standard of race, and it will be interesting to see how she compares to fillies with much better form. 19:45 Fancy Girl

She was giving weight all round when fourth at Naas last time. Off level weights on a track that might suit better she might get into the frame and pick up some Black Type. 19:45 Fun Fun Fun

Patrick’s pick and very impressive when winning in Leopardstown on debut but didn’t bring her A-game to Cheltenham next time for whatever reason. We’ll have to put a line through that but on her Irish form she’s the pick of ours. 19:45 Junta Marvel