Another strong team for our star columnist at Punchestown on Wednesday. Check out his runner-by-runner guide.
I think he’s coming back to himself at home, the trip will suit him great and we can leave his last run at Leopardstown behind him. I’m happy enough he’ll be way better here and go very close.
He’ll love this trip but was a little disappointing at Cheltenham in the Albert Bartlett. Maybe this track will suit him after he was far too keen that day and hopefully he can put that run behind him.
I think this trip will suit him going up to three miles. He ran fantastically well at Cheltenham when only beaten by a very good horse in Impaire Et Passe in the Ballymore and a reproduction of that effort should make him one that will be hard to beat.
He likes the track and has good form here, the trip isn’t a problem and most of his opposition ran at Cheltenham too so we all have to recover from that. Everything seems right with him at home and we’re hoping for another big day with him.
Ran a great race to finish fifth in the bumper at Cheltenham considering the occasion might just have got to him a bit. This track will suit him better too.
Meets A Time To Share on a stone and six pounds better terms for a four lengths beating in Roscommon last summer so that could be interesting.
Patrick has opted for him which wasn’t unexpected given how impressive he was on debut and the runner-up, Will Do, has franked the form by winning at Cork since.
Another who ran well at Cheltenham and I’d be hoping for another good show from him.
He has a lovely racing weight but his form this year has been disappointing and he needs to show more. He’s going to have to improve vastly to get into the first four which would be a good run for him.
Paul has picked him and I’m sure the wet weather over the weekend was a factor in that decision. He has a nice racing weight and a solid chance.
Won this race off top weight last year and I’d rather the ground was a bit drier for him but he’ll take his chance.
Disappointed at Fairyhouse last time and will need to leave that run behind her. She looks up against it.
Won well in Down Royal but this is a very different standard of race, and it will be interesting to see how she compares to fillies with much better form.
She was giving weight all round when fourth at Naas last time. Off level weights on a track that might suit better she might get into the frame and pick up some Black Type.
Patrick’s pick and very impressive when winning in Leopardstown on debut but didn’t bring her A-game to Cheltenham next time for whatever reason. We’ll have to put a line through that but on her Irish form she’s the pick of ours.
Jody was quick to put her name down to ride this one which is a good sign. She’s a mare that could improve a fair bit from her Limerick win.
