Does more Grade One glory await our star columnist at Punchestown? Check out his Friday thoughts.

16:15 Adamantly Chosen

16:15 Kilcruit

16:15 Authorized Art

This race has been lucky to us over the years, and we’ve won it with top-weights before. Our three this time head the handicap. They all have their chance. We’ve taken the tongue-tie off Kilcruit and better ground will suit him but a lot depends on how much rain falls on Thursday. All three of ours wouldn’t want too much. If they get all of what’s forecast then we’re in trouble.

16:50 Allegorie De Vassy

16:50 Dolcita

16:50 Elimay

16:50 Instit

It’s going to be hard for any of our four to beat the favourite Impervious here. Allegorie De Vassy takes her chance again having been second at both Cheltenham and Fairyhouse, but it’s hard to see her improving enough to beat the favourite who skipped Fairyhouse. Elimay probably doesn’t have the rating for it, but we hope she might pick up some nice prize money. Dolcita ran very well in the Irish Grand National and while this is going to be very tough for her, we’re hoping to get more black type with her. Instit beat Allegorie De Vassey in Fairyhouse and while she doesn’t have the rating of one or two of these, that performance will have given her huge confidence. She needs to run a career best to get involved but could be improving.

17:25 Sharjah

Ran very well over two and a half miles at Aintree and at his age we decided to let him take his chance once again. I’d imagine he’ll again be ridden to get what money he can.

State Man crosses the line in the Irish Champion Hurdle

17:25 State Man

Will be our top one here. His rating gives him every chance and he’s had a nice break since Cheltenham. Hopefully he’ll run to his rating and take all the beating. 17:25 Vauban

He’s improving and might give the favourite more to do than he has at any other stage this season.

18:00 Champ Kiely

His run in the New Year at Naas would give him a chance in this and I think he’ll like the track too. He’ll run well but I can’t see him beating our other horse. 18:00 Impaire Et Passe

He was very impressive when winning the Ballymore at Cheltenham and has had a break since. He comes here with a favourite’s chance and we’ll be very disappointed if he doesn’t oblige.

Impaire Et Passe wins the Ballymore

18:35 Annamix

18:35 Billaway

Annamix probably took advantage of the race falling apart in Fairyhouse when the front-runners probably did too much and Charlie Mullins made the most of the opportunity to get up to beat Billaway. However, he might not be as lucky this time and this could be a tougher assignment. Billaway is good around here and I’d be hoping he can make amends for being beaten last time.

19:10 Uncle Phil

He starts off his summer season here and I hope he runs well but fear he might find this too tough for him. 19:10 Sa Majeste

This is a very nice horse we bought in France last spring. He just had a training setback earlier in the season but comes here fresh and well and is hopefully a horse we’ll see a lot of in the future.

19:45 Dr Eggman

He has an each-way chance and we’d hope for the best with him. 19:45 Lecky Watson

Patrick chose to ride him. He’s a winner around here albeit he lost the race in the stewards’ room. We know he’s going to be involved at the business end of it. 19:45 Did I Ask You That