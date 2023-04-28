There's a newcomer of significant interest for our star columnist at Punchestown? Check out his thoughts on the full Saturday team.

15:10 Aione He has his chance but it’s going to be a tough task for him. Hopefully it’ll be dry on Saturday as that would be a help for him. We haven’t won this marathon handicap for a long time now but I think this extra trip should be fine for Aione.

15:50 Brandy Love Patrick rides Brandy Love. Going right handed may not be her favourite but she has form on the track having been second on her comeback. She’ll be straighter than she was in Cheltenham but has a bit to make up on the ratings. 15:50 Echoes In Rain Paul has picked her and she has her hood back on, with the tongue-tie too. She likes the track. 15:50 Shewearsitwell She has it all to do to get into this race.

16:25 Ramillies I think Ramillies is improving and has his chance here over the trip which will suit. He ran well in Naas before Cheltenham.

17:00 Zarak The Brave He’s a very interesting runner and is coming back from a small injury. He has a lot of ground to make up in terms of his rating, particularly with Lossiemouth, but he is a horse who could improve hugely at this time of the season. 17:00 Cinsa She’s probably not up to this class yet but will hopefully make a very nice second-season novice next year. 17:00 Gala Marceau She ran well at Cheltenham and has been running well all season. 17:00 Lossiemouth Lossiemouth could be hard to beat here if she repeats her form. She has a huge appetite for racing and seems to have held her form all along which is brilliant. Paul hasn’t deserted her and she has every chance.

17:30 Winter Fog It’s going to be a very tough assignment for Winter Fog under top weight but Kieran Callaghan takes 7lb off him. 17:30 Heia She’s a horse who has been impressing me at home on the gallops and it may be significant that Paul has elected to ride her. I thought she ran well on her comeback. 17:30 Tax For Max He ran here on Tuesday and takes his chance again. I don’t think the extra trip will be an issue here and the quick reappearance may suit him as he can be a very keen horse. I hope the edge has been taken off him. 17:30 Power Of Pause He ran well on his comeback run at Fairyhouse behind Risk Belle. He has a chance. 17:30 Horantzau D’airy He has a nice weight at the bottom of the weights and Danny Mullins rides. 17:30 Risk Belle I think Risk Belle could still be well in and gets in here on 10st 4lb. She will hopefully run a very good race.