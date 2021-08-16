Champion trainer Willie Mullins gives us the lowdown on a number of key contenders at the Listowel Festival including three in today's Kerry National Handicap Chase.

We've got three runners in the Guinness Kerry National Handicap Chase at Listowel today and as ever it's a very open race. I couldn't really pick one of mine over the others. Brahma Bull stays but has a lot of weight here. Annamix might be interesting over the trip for the first time and Paul (Townend) went for him which could be a good indication.

Koshari has a big handicap in him somewhere and hopefully it could be here. I think this course could suit him - a flat track on fast-ish ground. He won at Punchestown over hurdles in May and had a couple of runs at the Galway Festival in the summer. Farout runs in the Seamus Mulvaney Bookmaker Novice Hurdle and he looks, for this time of the year anyway, a cut above what you'd ordinarily expect so he has a great chance. He's been in good shape since he ran last when beating Tax For Max at Galway on July 29.

Robinnia fell when going very well in Galway. These fences at Listowel are more difficult than Galway, but she had jumped very well up to the fall and if she has learned from that then we've be hoping for the best. The Ballygarry House Hotel Mares Novice Chase is going to be a tough contest though as Henry's (De Bromhead) Magic Daze could be hard to beat.

We've got a couple of runners in Thursday's Listowel Printing Works Handicap on the Flat and top weight Baby Zeus ran well enough last time at Leopardstown from a very tough draw (stall 25).