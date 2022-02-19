Our columnist reflects on success during the week and looks ahead to his team for Saturday and Sunday.

We put cheekpieces on Billaway at Naas last weekend and they had the desired effect, he was very professional in terms of how he raced and jumped. If I can get him to Cheltenham in that sort of form, then we have a great chance of going one better than the last two years in the Hunters’ Chase. Elimay was another sharpened up by cheekpieces over the shorter trip in the Opera Hat and that leaves her in a good position, too, going across the water. Ciel De Neige is a horse who is improving nicely through the season, and we’re pleased with how he’s coming along after his win at Punchestown on Saturday. He’s in the Sporting Life Arkle but we haven’t any firm plan. He jumps well enough and could go down the handicap route but there are some nice opportunities at home for him too.

James’s Gate was very impressive in the bumper on the same card and he booked his ticket for the bumper at Cheltenham with that win. Being owned by Sean and Bernardine Mulryan, he’s one we’ll be targeting to come back to Punchestown as well. Hors Piste was very good at Clonmel on Thursday in what probably wasn’t the greatest maiden hurdle ever run. That said, she was very professional with her jumping and the winning distance would suggest she’s well entitled to go to Cheltenham for the mares’ novices’ hurdle. Preparations for Cheltenham continue at home. Al Boum Photo is progressing nicely doing his homework and we’re happy we’re on course with him at the moment. The form of the yard is good and fingers crossed we can maintain that type of energy now.

Gowran, Saturday 14:20 Saldier

I’ve put blinkers on him. I don’t know whether they’re necessary and he’s won in cheekpieces before – I’m just worried about whether they’ll be too much in this ground but we’ll try them. He has his chance and is fit and well. He likes more of a test of stamina nowadays and will get that on Saturday in the conditions. It’s a tough race and he’d want to be back to his best but his last two runs don’t suggest he is yet. 15:30 Melon

It might work out for Melon in this. He’s been dining at the top table and running well but not getting the luck or his head in front. This could be an opportunity for him to win again. It’s his first run outside Grade One company since he won a beginners’ chase at Leopardstown in December 2019. Maybe the little drop in class will help and I was very pleased with his work this week. 16:05 Blue Sari

I think this race looks an easier option that those he’s been running in. I’ve been happy with him at home and I don’t think the ground will be a problem. We hope he might break his duck. 17:15 Walk In The Brise

She’s a Walk In The Park half-sister to Vroum Vroum Mag. She’s one that will be very interesting for a lot of people with that pedigree and I’m looking forward to getting her out. She’s owned by Dominic Burke, the chairman at Newbury, and Tim Syder, who is a big owner in England. Walk in The Brise is their first horse with us. Navan, Sunday 17:15 Klarc Kent

A fine, big chasing type who will like these conditions all right. I hope he’ll improve for his first run but I don’t think he’ll beat our other fella, but we’ll see. 17:15 Madmansgame