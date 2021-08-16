The Unibet Morgiana Hurdle has been kind to our columnist over the years. Check out Willie Mullins' thoughts on his two runners this season.

Punchestown Sunday The Unibet Morgiana Hurdle has been a good race to us over the years but while we have two runners this time it looks a tough renewal.

SHARJAH has the rating to win it and I think the ground will be fine for him. He’s suited by the conditions of the race but it’s a tip-top running of it.

I’d expect a big run from ECHOES IN RAIN even if, unlike Sharjah, the conditions of the race don’t particularly suit her. I think she’s a mare who could improve again this season, she’s just getting the hang of racing. She likes the track here at Punchestown too which is a plus.

Willie Mullins Stable Tour: 2021/22

13:30 Dysart Diamond

She’s fit and well from running all summer. If the ground stays good to yielding she has her chance, but I’d be worried if they get a lot of rain. I thought she was a mare who wanted a longer trip but she’s been winning over two miles. If the ground stays as it is on Friday she has a chance – but if it gets on the soft side that takes it away from her. 13:30 Gauloise

I think she’s a mare who could improve and prove better than her current rating this term, but I’d be delighted if she could just run up to it on her first start back. It’s going to be tough taking on the likes of Heaven Help Us and Telmesomethinggirl. It looks a red-hot race. Cork Sunday 12:20 Minella Cocooner

He looks a good, sharp sort who jumps well and will handle the ground. He was second in a good point-to-point before joining us and won his bumper nicely at Kilbeggan in the summer. I’m looking forward to getting him going.

13:20 Dads Lad

I was pleased with him when he won at Sligo last month. He has a nice racing weight here, jumps well enough and definitely has a chance in his first handicap with 10st 3lb to carry. Punchestown Saturday 13:48 Purple Mountain