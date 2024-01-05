Willie Mullins talks us through his weekend team including his five runners in the Grade 1 Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle on Sunday.
We had a nice double at Punchestown on New Year’s Eve and it was nice to get a win into Sir Gerhard again. Reverting to hurdles sharpened up his jumping and we’ll probably stay over hurdles for the rest of the season, he seems to like them better than fences.
Storm Heart impressed me hugely in the 3yo maiden hurdle. Of the three juveniles I ran over Christmas I thought he was the most backward, but he was very impressive considering that. I think he has lots of improvement in him and he’s sure to figure in the top juvenile races. The chances are he’ll go to the Dublin Racing Festival.
Paggane was a little bit disappointing last time but I think she has improved a good bit since. I’m expecting a much better run and am expecting to collect some prizemoney this time.
He steps up half a mile in trip and I think this will give him a great chance of opening his account over hurdles.
Brandy Love finished second over two miles in Gowran going right-handed and she now goes to Naas over an extra half mile. Going left-handed should be to her advantage and I’d be disappointed if she doesn’t collect.
Night And Day was very disappointing in Cork and I’m hoping for a much better run over this trip. The experience will do her good but it’s hard to see her troubling the favourite.
Mister Policeman is a horse I think a lot of and I’m trying him again at two miles. He won the last day but I thought he might win better, maybe that experience will do him good. He goes here with a great chance.
Paul [Townend] has picked Ile Atlantique from our five runners which must mean something. He has been working well at home and I think the extra half mile will be a huge benefit to him.
Patrick expressed an interest in riding Chapeau De Soleil as he was very impressed with him when he won down in Clonmel. With that vote of confidence I’d have to give him a good chance.
Mystical Power improved dramatically for his first run at Galway and won quite easily last time. It will be interesting to see how summer form mixes in with winter form. On his pedigree I think he’ll go on the ground and this will be a pointer towards where he goes for the rest of the season.
I think Lecky Watson’s jumping will need to improve from his Navan run. The form hasn’t worked out particularly well, but he goes there with a chance.
Daryl Jacob rides Readin Tommy Wrong and he only just won from his stable companion Lisnagar Fortune at Cork, however they pulled well clear of the rest of the field. I think Readin Tommy Wrong will benefit hugely for going up to two-and-a-half miles and he comes in here as a bit of a dark horse.
Tullyhill we went 2m5f the last day so I’ve brought him back to two miles. I think he’ll be better on Sunday, his jumping wasn’t good enough last time, but I’m hoping a shorter trip going faster will improve his jumping. I’d give him a big chance.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org