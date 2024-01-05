Willie Mullins talks us through his weekend team including his five runners in the Grade 1 Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle on Sunday.

We had a nice double at Punchestown on New Year’s Eve and it was nice to get a win into Sir Gerhard again. Reverting to hurdles sharpened up his jumping and we’ll probably stay over hurdles for the rest of the season, he seems to like them better than fences. Storm Heart impressed me hugely in the 3yo maiden hurdle. Of the three juveniles I ran over Christmas I thought he was the most backward, but he was very impressive considering that. I think he has lots of improvement in him and he’s sure to figure in the top juvenile races. The chances are he’ll go to the Dublin Racing Festival.

Sir Gerhard won back over hurdles

Saturday Runners PAGGANE – 12.12 Cork

Paggane was a little bit disappointing last time but I think she has improved a good bit since. I’m expecting a much better run and am expecting to collect some prizemoney this time. LARGY HILL – 1.22 Cork

He steps up half a mile in trip and I think this will give him a great chance of opening his account over hurdles.

Sunday Runners BRANDY LOVE – 12.30 Naas

Brandy Love finished second over two miles in Gowran going right-handed and she now goes to Naas over an extra half mile. Going left-handed should be to her advantage and I’d be disappointed if she doesn’t collect. NIGHT AND DAY – 12.30 Naas

Night And Day was very disappointing in Cork and I’m hoping for a much better run over this trip. The experience will do her good but it’s hard to see her troubling the favourite.

Brandy Love wins under Paul Townend

MISTER POLICEMAN – 1.00 Naas

Mister Policeman is a horse I think a lot of and I’m trying him again at two miles. He won the last day but I thought he might win better, maybe that experience will do him good. He goes here with a great chance. ILE ATLANTIQUE – 2.00 Naas

Paul [Townend] has picked Ile Atlantique from our five runners which must mean something. He has been working well at home and I think the extra half mile will be a huge benefit to him. CHAPEAU DE SOLEIL – 2.00 Naas

Patrick expressed an interest in riding Chapeau De Soleil as he was very impressed with him when he won down in Clonmel. With that vote of confidence I’d have to give him a good chance. MYSTICAL POWER – 2.00 Naas

Mystical Power improved dramatically for his first run at Galway and won quite easily last time. It will be interesting to see how summer form mixes in with winter form. On his pedigree I think he’ll go on the ground and this will be a pointer towards where he goes for the rest of the season. LECKY WATSON – 2.00 Naas

I think Lecky Watson’s jumping will need to improve from his Navan run. The form hasn’t worked out particularly well, but he goes there with a chance. READIN TOMMY WRONG – 2.00 Naas

Daryl Jacob rides Readin Tommy Wrong and he only just won from his stable companion Lisnagar Fortune at Cork, however they pulled well clear of the rest of the field. I think Readin Tommy Wrong will benefit hugely for going up to two-and-a-half miles and he comes in here as a bit of a dark horse. TULLYHILL – 2.35 Naas