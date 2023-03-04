Our star columnist has runners across three weekend meetings. Check out his thoughts on the full team.
The conditions of the race suit so he has every chance. He’ll like the ground and track. He drops in class here having contested a Grade One at the Dublin Racing Festival which will help.
He’ll go on the ground but needs a career best to beat the two in front of him in the market and we’d be happy with a clear round and some prize-money.
The conditions of the race really suit him, and the trip won’t be a problem either having won over two-and-a-half miles at Punchestown in December. A lot of things suit him on Sunday and with a clear round he’ll be hard to beat.
This might be an opportunity for him. He’s been running in good company and disappointing us a little. He’ll be happy on the ground at the weekend and maybe going up in trip will be a bit help to him.
Another who has been disappointing, and she drops back in class on Sunday. She’ll need to improve on what she’s been doing of late. She looked a very exciting prospect when winning on her first start for us at Thurles last season. She has cheekpieces on for the first time and maybe the smaller field will help her jumping.
He was second in this bumper last year but shouldn’t meet anything of the quality of Three Card Brag this time around. I’d be hoping he can open his account for us.
