Our star columnist takes s through his weekend team and a recent winner who he things might go well in the Ballymore at Cheltenham.

Gowran Saturday 13:42 Sinbad Le Marin

He’s been disappointing. He’s probably one to watch to see if he can show any improvement. 14:17 Sharjah

It’s unusual for us to run him in this race. It doesn’t seem to be as hot a renewal as it has been in other seasons but he probably doesn’t look a real threat for the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham so we’ve decided to drop down a grade and this hopefully looks a nice opportunity for him to get his head in front once again. The dry spell we’ve been having and the underfoot conditions will suit him.

15:27 Capodanno

We’ve decided to give him a run in this even thought it might be a bit short of his best trip but if he’s going to have a chance at Cheltenham I felt he needed to get out onto the track. I think he’ll like the ground but it’s first run for a while and he has to take his chance. 15:27 Haut En Couleurs

Could be well in here if he gets a clear round. He fell at the last in the Horse & Jockey Chase at Thurles last time when he looked to have the race at his mercy. He is race fit and the mount of Paul Townend. 15:27 Janidil

Rachael Blackmore rides. It’s his first run for a while and I think he’ll possibly need this one too but hopefully it will help get him ready for a bigger date in March. 17:12 Iris Emery

She’s a nice mare by Spanish Moon. She’ll jump a hurdle or fence in the future and looks to be taking on hot opposition from the Gordon Elliott stable and it might be tough for her.

Punchestown Sunday 14:10 Captain Kangaroo

Got left at the start in the Thyestes and it didn’t do his chances any good before eventually pulling up. He has chance over the trip on this ground though. 14:10 Stones And Roses

Has to improve a lot after pulling up over Christmas but has a nice weight and Paul takes the ride. We’re hoping for the best and a top four finish with him. 14:40 Eabha Grace

I think the trip will suit both our mares but especially this one who might even want further in time. I think the track is in her favour too. 14:40 Hauturiere

Won at Fairyhouse last time and was impressive too. Danny had her settled well that day and when he produced her with a bit of daylight she came through nicely. It’s going to be harder to do that around Punchestown but she has her chance, as well. 16:20 Ballyburn

This is a nice Flemensfirth gelding owned by Ronnie Bartlett. It’s going to be a tough race and I’d prefer softer ground for him, but we have to go here and he seems to be a nice type that we’re looking forward to getting out. 16:55 Scaramanga

He’ll love this ground and the trip. It’s the first ride on the racetrack for Janna Walsh who has been riding him out at home and gets on very well with him, so we hope for a very good run in what is always an entertaining race.