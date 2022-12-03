Facile Vega is the headline act in a bumper Saturday team for our Saturday columnist with runners at Fairyhouse, Sandown, Aintree and Auteuil.

Fairyhouse Saturday 11:35 I Am Maximus

He’s a nice recruit from England after Mike Grech decided to base most of his jumps horses in Ireland. We were lucky enough to get this fellow and he jumps very well. He does all the right things at home. This chase usually throws up a very good horse and as usual it’s a top-class field but all being well I Am Maximus will be very competitive.

12:07 Whiskey Lullaby

I think this trip will suit her. I also think the fact it hasn’t rained all week will suit her too. Jody Townend still has a three-pound claim off a light weight and it should make this mare very competitive. 12:42 Fan De Blues

It must be a good sign that Paul has opted to ride him despite top weight. He’s been running consistently well and I think the minimum trip on this ground will suit him. 12:42 Mt Leinster

He likes this track and his form at the back end of last season was very good. The drying ground is a plus for him too and he has lots of things in his favour. 13:17 Viva Devito

He ran well in two top-class bumpers behind Facile Vega after winning on debut at Tramore. He is more a chasing type but we’re hoping to get him away over hurdles but as is the case with all the maiden hurdles at the minute – this is very competitive. We’d be hoping he can finish in the first four. 13:52 Facile Vega

The ground will be safe for him and the good, galloping track should suit too. It’s his first run of the season and he’s one we’ve been really looking forward to. Hopefully he can do his job and pick up where he left off last season. He jumps very well at home. I’m hoping for a very big run. 15:35 Nick Rockett

A nice type of horse by Walk In The Park out of a Flemensfirth mare. He takes his chance in what looks a good bumper, but I think he’ll handle the ground well and it will give us an idea of where he fits into our bumper plans.

Aintree 14:05 Captain Kangaroo

Still only a novice but after winning the Cork National we’re aiming a little higher and hoping to get him qualified for the Grand National back at Aintree. A run around these fences will be invaluable practice for him. To qualify for the National, he needs to improve his rating a little and hopefully he can do that here. 14:05 Recite A Prayer

I think the trip will suit both horses, but the drying week is in the favour of Recite A Prayer who was placed in the Kerry National. That was a great run and I think the extra couple of furlongs will suit him and he’ll love these fences. It will be good practice for him if he comes back here for the National in the spring. Sandown 14:55 Gentleman De Mee

He has a big task in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase with Shishkin, Greaneteen and Edwardstone all running. We’d be hoping he’d get in the first three but it’s a big ask. However, in recent weeks a lot of horses haven’t turned up because of the drying ground and he’s there to take his chance. We were a little disappointed he needed the run so badly at Naas on his reappearance but that outing will have brought him on hugely. Auteuil 13:15 Franco De Port