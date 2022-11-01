Our star columnist reflects on last weekend's high-profile winners and takes you through his weekend team.

Dundalk Friday 20:30 Gibraltar

We’re trying Dundalk on the synthetic surface with Gibraltar this evening. We brought him up there last week to gallop and he worked really well, in we thought he looked as if he was in love with the surface. He has a wide draw tonight but hopefully that won’t matter too much over this trip and we’re looking forward to seeing how he goes. We think he’s in great form. If he ran well it would open plenty of doors for him. We had been thinking of putting him away for the winter but things like the All-Weather Championship in England would be options if he goes as well on the surface as we think he will.

I was very happy with Dinoblue at Cork last Sunday. She looked a natural over fences. She’s a mare who looks to get on with her job and once she settles a little bit can be a force over fences in the mares’ novice chase division. I think State Man should improve a lot for his run and win in the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle. We’re looking forward to the rest of the season with him off the back of it. Saldier ran very well in third, I was pleased with him on his first start for a little while, but a touch disappointed with Sharjah. When it was needed after the second last it took him all day to get going, he looked like he blew up at the crucial time of the race and just needed it. The run should put him just right for Christmas back to his favourite trac kat Leopardstown. Kilcruit couldn’t’ have done any more than he did in making a winning chase debut at Punchestown. He jumped around in second, took the lead and the horse came back at him and never changed his stride, keeping galloping and jumping to the line. I think he’s a stronger horse than last year, when he just disappointed us a touch, and if we can keep him in this sort of form, he could have a very good season.

GOWRAN SATURDAY It’s not ideal running three against each other in the beginners’ chase but the ground is very safe so I’m happy to do so. We’ll get a great idea of how they fit into the scheme of things afterwards. Each horse has a good chance. We’re getting on and it’s time to get them out now and leave them right for Christmas. Hopefully one will win and we’ll know where to a point the other two are if they jump and run well. 12:00 Classic Getaway

He’s a big jumping type and I hope he’ll be better over fences. He might need further, but it will be good to get him going and this should leave him right for Christmas. 12:00 Minella Cocooner

Paul has elected to ride him which probably means a great deal. He’s a very sharp jumper who will love the ground and as long as he jumps well will hopefully take a bit of beating. 12:00 Whatdeawant

Another staying type and ground conditions will suit him. If he’s not taken off his feet early he’ll run well. 13:40 Spanish Harlem

We bought him during the summer in France and this fellow is a real chasing type. But because the ground has come up very safe for him, I’m starting off here. I think he might want a longer trip and probably fences but I’m happy to start him off at our local track. He’d have been doing plenty of work at home on Saturday so we might as well get him out on the racecourse and get an idea of where he fits with our other novice hurdlers. I do think two miles might be a little sharp for him, but we’ll see. 14:15 Pink In The Park

She runs in the O’Leary family colours carried by Florida Pearl. She’s fit and well and jumps well. I’m letting her take her chance on ground that might not be her first love, she’d possibly want it a bit better, but she does have form on the surface. That said as the season goes on she will ultimately be better on better ground. 14:50 Enchanted Magic