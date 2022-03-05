Another strong weekend team for our star columnist and you can check out his thoughts on all the runners right here.

Navan Saturday 14:13 Belle Metal

She’s typical of one of those mares who did well as a four-year-old but is probably going to take a bit of time to get back into the same sort of form. We’ve been disappointed with her. She’s too careful to jump and I think she’s just going to have to learn her trade the hard way by running as often as she can. She might regain some of her old form as we get into the spring and she might even want softer ground but we can’t do any more with her at home and she’ll have to learn on the job.

Willie Mullins Cheltenham Festival stable tour | Part one

14:13 Take Tea

We might try different tactics with her here, she appeared too keen at Punchestown last time and threw away her chance. She again has a hood and tongue tie on and going back in trip to two miles could be hugely beneficial. 15:58 Gentleman De Mee

He would have a very good chance here over two miles. It’s a Grade Three race but he’s improving all the time and I’m hoping that he can step up and be competitive in this event. He will have learned a huge amount from his run at Thurles last time, he was battling with Embrun Mitja from a long way out that day. Wexford Sunday 14:10 Hauturiere

I’m worried about the going for her, it’s not her ground but it is the first race on the card and it could be an opportunity for her to get her head in front. We have to take the chance and run her. She’s in good form at home and I think this could be an opening for her. 15:55 Arctic Warrior

He can be difficult to ride and looks to get his own way a little bit. He has plenty of weight too but is in good form and working well at home. This race is well within his grasp if he and Jody McGarvey get on together. I expect a big run from him. 15:55 Gjoumi

She can be a very difficult ride and her own worst enemy, but Sean O’Keeffe retains the ride and knowing her as he does should be able to handle her OK. She might be one to watch rather than fancy and hopefully she will race herself into some form either at Easter or later in the spring. Maybe the pace of a handicap might give Sean a better chance of settling her.

16:30 Egality Mans

This could be an opportunity for Egality Mans who I think is improving and I’m hoping for a big run from this fellow. 17:00 Manitopark Aa

She’s been very disappointing after having a good French bumper career and she’s one to watch over fences. I’m not sure this real heavy ground will suit her but she has to start off her jumping career somewhere and I just hope she gets a clear round but might have to go back handicapping to win later in the season. 17:30 Dancing City

Was bought after winning a point and came with a good reputation. He’s in good form, doing everything right at home, and I’m looking for a big run from this fellow.

Leopardstown Sunday 14:30 Whiskey Sour

The conditions of this race suit this horse as he hasn’t won since 2017. He seems in good form at home and if he can get anywhere near his best here, he has to be the horse to beat. He ran OK at Naas last time behind Darasso in the Limestone Lad. 16:50 Fan De Blues