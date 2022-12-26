It was a good day for our star columnist at Leopardstown on Monday - now check out his guide to the Tuesday team.

Leopardstown 15:30 Did I Ask You That

A nice new recruit to the yard from the Pat Doyle stable for Sean and Bernardine Mulryan. His work at home has been very nice and we’re looking forward to getting him out here. He should run a big race.

Limerick 15:50 Coole Cherry

Her form got a nice boost the other day when the horse who beat here at Naas, Halka Du Tabert, came out and won very well back there. If that form can be believed and Coole Cherry improves a little bit, then she has a major chance with Jody Townend claiming three pounds.

Tuesday Leopardstown 12:05 Tekao

He had a great run in Navan – I think a better run than his finishing position tells us. With a bit of luck in running here he’ll go very close, he’s a nice type. 12:35 Dysart Dynamo

It’s a tough enough assignment even though there are only six runners but he schooled very well over fences the other day. It looks like this could be his game. I’d rather have softer ground for him but there’s rain coming, and we’ll hope for the best. He’s one that will be giving Paul an exciting ride. I was much happier watching him schooling over fences than I ever was hurdles. I think fences will help relax him. 13:10 Blue Lord

Daryl Jacob is over to ride him. He was going to finish a good second on him in the Sky Bet Supreme behind Appreciate It before they fell at the last. Hopefully they’ll stay together this time, and he has a great chance. 13:10 Chacun Pour Soi

He’s the pick of Paul Townend. His rating suggests he’s our best chance in this race but he just needs to come back to some real good form. He appears in great shape at home hence Paul picking him. It’s a track that the horse seems to love – his record at Leopardstown speaks for itself.

13:10 Gentleman De Mee

He disappointed a little in the Tingle Creek at Sandown last time, but I think he has the ability and, if there’s not too much rain, he could be exciting in this. 13:45 Facile Vega

We have four of the six runners in this but the horse I’m most looking forward to seeing over Christmas is Facile Vega. He has form on this track, is doing everything right at home and I’m hoping he can continue his good run and he should take all the beating. 13:45 Il Etait Temps

Has great experience from last year and Danny gets on well with him. I’m hoping he can show us that he is still a graded horse. He has a rating of 137 and needs to improve but I think Danny might bring that out of him. 13:45 Intranet

Won very well at Punchestown in his maiden hurdle but this is a big step up for him. It probably wasn’t the toughest maiden hurdle that he won, the second has been beaten since, but he’s a horse with a lot of potential. 13:45 Ashroe Diamond

She ran well in the Royal Bond but was probably ridden to run as well as she did and will have to improve again to get in the first three here. Patrick rode at Fairyhouse – he was very happy with her there and keen to ride again on Tuesday. She could be one to possibly hit the frame again and get more valuable Grade One Black Type. 14:20 Winter Fog

He isn’t the biggest horse and has a lot of weight, but Kieran Callaghan claims a valuable seven pounds which will help. It’s his first start for us, he’d been running over longer trips but we’re happy he has the speed for two miles so I wouldn’t let that put you off. It’s a tough ask for his first run but he’s doing things nicely on our gallops and has every chance. We have eight runners and the first reserve in the Paddy Power Chase. I think all our horses will go on the ground.

15:00 Ciel De Neige

He’s the choice of Paul. He has top weight and it’s a brave decision, but he obviously feels he’s going well at home which is a tip in itself. We’ve won it with a horse carrying 11st 8lb before in Castlebawn West and while it’s tough to win races like this off top weight, if the promised rain doesn’t come it will make it easier for this fellow. 15:00 Carefully Selected

He has a lot of weight and hasn’t run for a while. He might prefer softer ground too and it’s tough to see him being involved in the finish. 15:00 Fighter Allen

His form probably wouldn’t look good enough. Going out to three miles on better ground might help but it looks a tough assignment for him too. 15:00 Recite A Prayer

Has every chance and Danny gets on well with him. His Kerry National run was very good and maybe Aintree and/or travelling over there didn’t suit him last time. If things go well, you can see him getting in the first three. 15:00 Mr Incredible

It’s his first run for us and Brian Hayes rides. He isn’t the most dependable of horses. I’d like to see him running and then we’ll know what he’s like. 15:00 Egality Mans

Mikey O’Sullivan’s five-pound claim will help him. He’d have every chance on this ground and over the trip. 15:00 Captain Kangaroo

He won the Cork National and gets in here off 10st 9lb with Kieran Callaghan claiming seven off that. That puts him in with a real chance.

15:00 Stones And Roses

Hasn’t run for a long time and Jack Foley rides near the bottom of the weights. On his best form he has a chance, but he does have the absence to overcome. 15:00 Rambranlt'jac

He’s first reserve but it he gets in the ground and trip will suit him and he has a lovely racing weight. 15:35 Fact To File

Owned by JP McManus and doing everything nicely at home. I think two-and-a-half miles will really suit and he’s one I’ve been looking forward to getting out for a little while. Limerick 14:04 Hauturiere

I’m disappointed she’s still a maiden at this stage of her career, her homework has been better than that. Elliot Ohgren, our Swedish amateur rider, takes a valuable five pounds off and I’m hoping she’ll go very close. 14:39 Whiskey Lullaby

Jody Townend rides her. She is always someone to be with in these ladies’ races. Jody got her up in the shadow of the post over fences at Fairyhouse the last day so gets on very well with the mare. I’m hoping for a big run here. 15:49 Largy Hill