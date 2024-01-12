Willie Mullins column: Sunday runners

The Sky Bet Moscow Flyer has been kind to our star columnist over the years. Check out his thoughts on this year's team.

Punchestown Sunday 13:05 Blood Destiny

Won very well in Naas on his chasing debut so we’ve elected to come here. It looks competitive but I think a lot of him and he jumps very well so we’re hopeful going into it. The Sky Bet Moscow Flyer has been a good pointer for us over the years, winning it with the likes of Impaire Et Passe, Dysart Dynamo, Min, Douvan and Vautour. It’s a helluva pointer for the rest of the season. 13:35 Lombron

He won well at Thurles on his first start for us and I think he’s come on for that. If two miles isn’t too sharp for him, he’s going to be there or thereabouts. 13:35 Mystical Power

We diverted him from the rescheduled Grade One Lawlor’s Of Naas to this track. He looks like he might need a longer trip but with his pedigree and drying ground at Punchestown he’s going to very competitive. Hopefully both of my runners can step up to the mark here. They’re two nice horses.

14:05 Lisnagar Fortune

He has the benefit of a run and I thought he’d want a longer trip but he’s a very freegoing sort so I brought him back to two miles and let him gallop. He’s fit and well and will go very close. 14:05 Mercurey