Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
DELETE
Check out the latest Willie Mullins column

Willie Mullins column: Sunday runners

By Willie Mullins
16:32 · SAT January 13, 2024

The Sky Bet Moscow Flyer has been kind to our star columnist over the years. Check out his thoughts on this year's team.

Punchestown Sunday

13:05 Blood Destiny

Won very well in Naas on his chasing debut so we’ve elected to come here. It looks competitive but I think a lot of him and he jumps very well so we’re hopeful going into it.

The Sky Bet Moscow Flyer has been a good pointer for us over the years, winning it with the likes of Impaire Et Passe, Dysart Dynamo, Min, Douvan and Vautour. It’s a helluva pointer for the rest of the season.

13:35 Lombron

He won well at Thurles on his first start for us and I think he’s come on for that. If two miles isn’t too sharp for him, he’s going to be there or thereabouts.

13:35 Mystical Power

We diverted him from the rescheduled Grade One Lawlor’s Of Naas to this track. He looks like he might need a longer trip but with his pedigree and drying ground at Punchestown he’s going to very competitive. Hopefully both of my runners can step up to the mark here. They’re two nice horses.

Download the Sporting Life App

14:05 Lisnagar Fortune

He has the benefit of a run and I thought he’d want a longer trip but he’s a very freegoing sort so I brought him back to two miles and let him gallop. He’s fit and well and will go very close.

14:05 Mercurey

He hasn’t had a run for 400 days. He’s doing everything right at home, however, one would have to lean towards the other horse given he’s had a recent run. Mercurey’s form is good enough to go well but recent form is the factor that is missing for him.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING