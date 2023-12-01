Willie Mullins column: Sunday runners

Impaire Et Passe is the star turn for our columnist on Sunday. Check out his guide to the full Sunday team.
He comes to Fairyhouse with experience from France having run at Auteuil and won his final start at Compiegne. I think that puts him in here with a good chance in what looks a warm race.
It’s probably not our strongest team for the Royal Bond but both go there with their chance, and we know they’re race fit. They’ll need to be at their best to figure in the finish though.
He might want another mile but showed his liking for the course when winning the Irish National here at Easter and that could give him a chance of reaching the frame.
Paul Townend rides him, and he’s been very good so far over fences, winning at Galway and Cork. The drying weather and the fact the track hasn’t been raced on this season will be a big help to him and he goes there in great form.
He was very good all last season, the trip shouldn’t be a problem and neither should the ground so we’re looking forward to getting him going for Simon Munir and Isaac Souede. He’s a really nice prospect for the season.
She takes her chance at a track where she runs very well. The conditions of the race don’t favour her, but nothing ventured nothing gained and we’ll see what happens.
A horse by Muhtathir who is a half-brother to Analifet who we enjoyed some success with. He does things very well at home and it will be interesting to see how he goes.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org