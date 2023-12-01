Sporting Life
Check out the Willie Mullins column

Willie Mullins column: Sunday runners

By Willie Mullins
15:57 · SAT December 02, 2023

Impaire Et Passe is the star turn for our columnist on Sunday. Check out his guide to the full Sunday team.

SUNDAY

12:25 Batman Girac

He comes to Fairyhouse with experience from France having run at Auteuil and won his final start at Compiegne. I think that puts him in here with a good chance in what looks a warm race.

13:25 Bialystok

13:25 Horantzau D'airy

It’s probably not our strongest team for the Royal Bond but both go there with their chance, and we know they’re race fit. They’ll need to be at their best to figure in the finish though.

Patrick Mullins on Impaire Et Passe, Ballyburn and Sharjah

14:00 I Am Maximus

He might want another mile but showed his liking for the course when winning the Irish National here at Easter and that could give him a chance of reaching the frame.

14:00 Sharjah

Paul Townend rides him, and he’s been very good so far over fences, winning at Galway and Cork. The drying weather and the fact the track hasn’t been raced on this season will be a big help to him and he goes there in great form.

14:35 Impaire Et Passe

He was very good all last season, the trip shouldn’t be a problem and neither should the ground so we’re looking forward to getting him going for Simon Munir and Isaac Souede. He’s a really nice prospect for the season.

14:35 Ashroe Diamond

She takes her chance at a track where she runs very well. The conditions of the race don’t favour her, but nothing ventured nothing gained and we’ll see what happens.

15:40 Petit Secret

A horse by Muhtathir who is a half-brother to Analifet who we enjoyed some success with. He does things very well at home and it will be interesting to see how he goes.

