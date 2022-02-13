Check out our star columnist's thoughts on his weekend team including Ciel De Neige and Deploy The Getaway.
It was great to have a treble at Naas on Saturday. We were delighted to win the Opera Hat Chase, named after a famous mare. I don’t know whether Elimay can be as good as her, but we’ll try our best.
She’ll go for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares Chase now. Mark Walsh was happy that she carried him the whole way and she did everything that he asked her.
On her last run she was backing off her fences a little bit. The first-time cheekpieces could have been the reason for improvement today or maybe just making the running. She seemed to like it.
Billaway did it efficiently, very well. I couldn’t find fault in anything the horse did there, he galloped and jumped and did everything you’d want. It’s a great prep for Cheltenham for him. He needed it badly the first day and I had to get a run into him.
I was hoping it wouldn’t backfire here today and it didn’t, it brought him on enough. Everything went according to plan.
The build-up to Cheltenham continues at home and Appreciate It is in good form. He’s working well and hopefully all being well on track for the Unibet Champion Hurdle.
I think the cheekpieces should sharpen him up for this as he drops back to two miles. The way he won the last day would make you think he could improve enough to go very close.
He made a bad mistake when pulling up behind Ferny Hollow at Christmas. He jumped badly that day and we’re hoping he can improve in that department and would be delighted if he finished in the first four.
I think he’s been coming along nicely all season and this trip will suit him. He has a nice weight, Paul Townend is back in the saddle, and I really like his chances in the ground over this distance.
This might be coming back a little quick for this fellow but I’m going to let him take his chance and we’ll know more about where he sits in the novice hurdle rankings after this.
He’s a new acquisition to the yard and is a really nice type who we are looking forward to getting out. He’s a fine big horse by Shantou and hopefully he can keep up our good run of form with the bumper horses.