It was great to have a treble at Naas on Saturday. We were delighted to win the Opera Hat Chase, named after a famous mare. I don’t know whether Elimay can be as good as her, but we’ll try our best.

She’ll go for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares Chase now. Mark Walsh was happy that she carried him the whole way and she did everything that he asked her.

On her last run she was backing off her fences a little bit. The first-time cheekpieces could have been the reason for improvement today or maybe just making the running. She seemed to like it.

Billaway did it efficiently, very well. I couldn’t find fault in anything the horse did there, he galloped and jumped and did everything you’d want. It’s a great prep for Cheltenham for him. He needed it badly the first day and I had to get a run into him.

I was hoping it wouldn’t backfire here today and it didn’t, it brought him on enough. Everything went according to plan.

The build-up to Cheltenham continues at home and Appreciate It is in good form. He’s working well and hopefully all being well on track for the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

