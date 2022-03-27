Willie Mullins provides a horse-by-horse guide to his Sunday team for Limerick including Mercurey who returns after a wide-margin debut win at Gowran in January.

Limerick, Sunday 1.45 Limerick – DOUBLE TALKIN JIVE

I think the drying ground will suit him and the tongue-tie will hopefully make a difference as well. 2.16 Limerick – GJOUMI

She won on good to soft in France and her style of running on this good ground might suit her. She got off the mark in a Gowran maiden last time and can hopefully improve as Santa Rossa has some good form and Sit Down Lucy is another mare to respect in here too. 3.26 Limerick – EGALITY MANS

Egality Mans has a real chance in the novice chase though I do think he might be one that needs softer ground ideally. But he’s in good shape and there are only six runners. Lifetime Ambition might be the horse to beat in here.

5.10 Limerick – IMPULSIVE DANCER

He won very well in Naas, though I’m not sure that bumper has worked out just yet. He should be able to adapt to drier ground on this occasion. 5.10 Limerick – MERCUREY