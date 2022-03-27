Sporting Life
Check out the latest column from Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins column: Sunday preview including Mercurey

By Willie Mullins
11:05 · SAT March 26, 2022

Willie Mullins provides a horse-by-horse guide to his Sunday team for Limerick including Mercurey who returns after a wide-margin debut win at Gowran in January.

Limerick, Sunday

1.45 Limerick – DOUBLE TALKIN JIVE

I think the drying ground will suit him and the tongue-tie will hopefully make a difference as well.

2.16 Limerick – GJOUMI

She won on good to soft in France and her style of running on this good ground might suit her. She got off the mark in a Gowran maiden last time and can hopefully improve as Santa Rossa has some good form and Sit Down Lucy is another mare to respect in here too.

3.26 Limerick – EGALITY MANS

Egality Mans has a real chance in the novice chase though I do think he might be one that needs softer ground ideally. But he’s in good shape and there are only six runners. Lifetime Ambition might be the horse to beat in here.

5.10 Limerick – IMPULSIVE DANCER

He won very well in Naas, though I’m not sure that bumper has worked out just yet. He should be able to adapt to drier ground on this occasion.

5.10 Limerick – MERCUREY

We’ve got Mercurey as well and he’s a bigger type of National Hunt horse. He’s a very good mover and there should be enough juice in the ground for him. But he was very impressive at Gowran and looks open to a lot of improvement.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

