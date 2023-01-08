Check out our star columnist's guide to his Sunday runners at Naas, including Appreciate It, while he reflects on recent winners and some Gold Cup dark horses.

Sunday Naas Runners PONT AVAL 12.50 Naas

Pont Aval looks more like a chaser than a hurdler, her last run she was beaten 22 lengths in the Mares’ Novice Hurdle at Cheltenham. She has taken a while to come to hand, but I’m hoping she can put in a good performance of jumping here. It will be a very hard race to win given her preparation and if she could finish in the first four and put in a good round of jumping I’d be pleased. INSTIT – 12.50 Naas

Instit is a nice chasing type by Saint Des Saints and I think this trip will suit her better, her last run was over two miles at Cork. It’s hard to think with her hurdles form she could upset the favourite, but she has the capability to be in the mix at the second last and after that in a mares beginners chase who knows what will happen. She’s one I’m looking forward to seeing running on Sunday. APPRECIATE IT – 1.20 Naas

Appreciate It was very professional on his first run over fences in Punchestown and this looked a nice opportunity to get more experience into him over fences. I think this is a nice track, going the other way round should not be a problem for him and, dare I say it, the fences at Naas are nice and well presented, and if he puts in the type of performance he put in at Punchestown he should be capable of lifting this prize.

GRANGECLARE WEST – 2.20 Naas

Grangeclare West was very impressive in Navan and we couldn’t have asked for any more. With normal improvement it would put him in here with a very good chance. It is a top-class race and it is usually a good pointer for the top novices going into the spring. CHAMP KIELY – 2.20 Naas

Danny Mullins is back on Champ Kiely here and he looked too keen in the Royal Bond last time. That was over two miles and I think two and a half miles will suit him better. HUNTERS YARN – 2.50 Naas

Hunters Yarn was disappointing the last day, he was also disappointing first run last year. Maybe he’s one of those horses that needs a run, but his homework had been quite good. We’ll give him the benefit of the doubt, he’s been working well at home since. Simon and Isaac have been having a fantastic run with their horses and I think he’s trying be our seventh winner on the trot for them. Hopefully we can keep the good form going.