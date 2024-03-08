Willie Mullins column: Sunday Naas & Limerick runners

Before the first of his Cheltenham columns, our star columnist takes us through his team for Sunday's two meetings in Ireland.

All the work is now done for Cheltenham. It’s a case of crossing the fingers and hoping they all get there in one piece. We’re very happy with how the team is, they seem to be in great form, and if they perform to just half the expectations of a lot of people then that would be a very good week. Naas 13:07 Olympic Man

He’s been a difficult horse to keep right but I think I have him there now. He’s going up two two miles and three which I’m happy enough to do and track and ground with both suit him. I’ll be hoping he goes very close. 13:42 Mirazur West

We decided not to go to Cheltenham with him and he takes his chance here instead. He wears a hood for the first time and I’m hoping that will bring about more improvement from him. He can be inclined to jump to his right but I’m happy to let him take his chance and he’ll go very close.

WILLIE MULLINS CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL STABLE TOUR - THE FINAL WORD

13:42 Fun Fun Fun

She ran a great race to win at Exeter and that puts her in with a chance, but I think this could be a little bit deeper than that contest. 16:02 Tactical Move

Paul Townend has a lot of faith in this horse and was happy to ride him. He’s another that can be tough enough to train, he’s very big and sometimes they’re hard to keep sound but he’s in good shape now and this race should be within his scope. 16:37 Bronn

He was disappointing in the Thyestes last time and we’re putting a claimer on him on Sunday with Kieran Callaghan taking the ride. It’s a difficult task off his weight but I’d still give him every chance. 16:37 Minella Cocooner

Paul has elected to ride him which is a good sign. He’s a good stayer and a sound jumper and we think he’s capable of winning a big handicap this spring. 16:37 Ontheropes

He has a tongue tie for the first time and maybe drying ground and the application of that might give him a chance but must improve hugely on his last two runs. 17:07 Femme Magnifique

She had an entry at Cheltenham but we decided to come here instead. She’s a nice type of mare who will handle the ground and comes here with a chance.

Limerick 14:35 A Penny A Hundred

Danny goes down to Limerick to ride two. She is first up and has won around the track and on the ground too. She was in the mares’ novice hurdle next week, but we opted to come here and maybe go to Fairyhouse for the Grade One at Easter. I think her form gives her a good chance of going very close. 14:35 Judicieuse Allen

Adrian Heskin rides and she won here at Christmas. This race will be a different quality to that contest, and she’ll have to improve a lot to win it but I’d still be hoping she runs well. 16:55 Macdermott

He’s Danny’s second ride and has top weight. I think two miles one might be a little sharp for him, but this will be very heavy ground around here and that will bring his stamina into play. He has every chance.