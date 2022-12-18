Check out our star columnist's thoughts on his team for Navan and Thurles and Sunday including an interesting recruit from England.

Navan 12:00 Houlanbatordechais

He had a couple of good runs in bumpers and jumps well but he’s a difficult ride. He works well at home but can be difficult to place in a race, he was very free a couple of times last season. It will be interesting to see how he gets on over hurdles. 12:30 Haxo

He has some nice form and lots of experience over hurdles. This race could be a bit tough for him and I’d be delighted to see him finish in the first six and build on that. 12:30 Madmansgame

This looks a pretty hot maiden hurdle. He’s a course winner at Navan and if the ground is testing after the frost melts that will suit him. The two-and-a-half miles will help, he might even go out further this season, but is more of a chaser than a hurdler. He needs to start somewhere and spend a year novice hurdling and is in great shape. 13:30 Maze Runner

Has some great form from the flat over the summer and appears in good form at home at the minute. He’s definitely each-way material.

13:30 Belle Metal

Her form hasn’t been great – I’m just hoping Sean Cleary-Farrell’s claim on top of a light weight over this trip might give her a chance but she’s probably one to watch rather than back on Sunday. 14:30 Ha D'Or

He runs in a two-and-a-half mile rated chase. I’m finding it hard to place all the beginners in their chases at the moment with all the cancellations. I’m trying to get them all out and keep them apart as much as I can. The trip isn’t ideal for this fellow, but he jumps well at home and if Paul can settle him, he has a good chance. 15:30 Special Cadeau

I wasn’t sure whether to stick to bumpers or go over hurdles with him, but we start off in a winners’ bumper here. That will give me an idea of how good he is. Some of his homework is good enough for a race like this and suggests maybe he’s a championship horse but we’ll see how he goes on Sunday with a view to the rest of the season. Thurles 12:44 Ramillies

A horse who has always impressed us at home. He was a little disappointing over hurdles but looks more of a chaser. He’s ready for his first run of the season. 12:44 Tenzing

He surprised us by running well at Fairyhouse the last day and I think going out in trip will be a big help for him. He should be right in the firing line over these three miles. 15:44 Katou

Patrick goes to Navan, so Jody rides her. It’s a hot enough little race and I can’t really say she’s one who is catching pigeons on the gallops but a good solid run here would be good with a view to winning a race later in the season.

Punchestown Monday 12:40 Polo Lounge

It’s a little sharp after his last run in the Royal Bond where he was too keen and pulled up. He’ll need to settle a little more in a race like this to be competitive but if he does, he has a chance. 13:40 Saylavee

She’s been very good in her homework and this trip will suit her. There are one or two hotpots in the race, but I think she has every chance of being competitive. I’ve been very happy with her going into it. 14:10 Galopin Des Champs

We eventually get to run the John Durkan and we’re happy to run this horse in it. He’s been doing everything right at home ahead of his first run of the season. I think he’s very well with Fakir D’Oudairies the main rival and a tough nut to crack. It’s his first run too but he’s a specialist two-and-a-half miler and it will be a tough race. A clear round and coming home safe and sound are my two priorities with a view to his next run, but it would be good to win on Monday if we could. 14:10 Haut En Couleurs

A horse I want to bring out in trip and maybe go up to three miles eventually, but we’ll start here and see how he goes. 14:40 Appreciate It

We’ve got this nice two-mile beginners chase for his chasing debut. He was jumping well at home last season before we decided to stay over hurdles after a small setback and he’s jumping well at home again this season. He looks a chaser in the making and if produces a clear round he’ll go close. I’m looking forward to seeing him chasing. 14:40 Hawai Game

He’s a difficult ride and Danny Mullins is in the saddle here. He wouldn’t be everyone’s cup of tea to ride but if Danny gets a clear round he’ll be staying on late. 15:40 Blizzard Of Oz

He impressed us when finishing second to a horse of ours at Limerick in March and it looks very good form at the moment. I’m looking forward to seeing him run. 15:40 Captain Cody