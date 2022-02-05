Our star columnist takes a strong team to this weekend's Dublin Racing Festival. Check out his guide to the Saturday runners.

It’s great to once again welcome full crowds back to Leopardstown for the Dublin Racing Festival. It’s a weekend that’s growing in popularity all the time and why shouldn’t it given the calibre of horse and the prize-money we will see over the next two days. I wish everyone the best and hope all horses and riders come back safe and sound. I hope we have a share of the luck and here’s my thoughts on the Saturday team.

Saturday's Best Bets - DRF & Sandown

13:05 Bronn

Paul rides him. His Naas form has worked out well, the horse who was third, Flame Bearer, won very well at Fairyhouse after. I think this trip of two miles and six will be right up his street. I think the experience from his last run will stand him in good stead – he was very green that day and will be a lot better here. 13:05 Minella Cocooner

He was very good at Navan last time and I don’t think the trip here will be a problem for him – he was placed in his only point-to-point. The ground will be fine for both horses – they’re getting a lot of rain up there – and given the run of the race my two should be there or thereabouts. 13:35 Icare Allen

He won very well at Leopardstown at Christmas and has been doing everything right at home since. He’s a jumping-bred horse but I think that even though he’s only had one run over hurdles, the way he jumped last time suggests he’s going to cope with going up in grade and be able to stay with these more experienced rivals. 13:35 Il Etait Temps

This is his first run for us, he’s a nice type that we bought in France but I’d say his inexperience will count against him. 13:35 Vauban

His form was given a great boost by Pied Piper at Cheltenham last week. His Flat rating and form tell us he has the ability and if he’s able to stay with these more experienced jumping rivals over the hurdles he will have the ability in the straight. 13:35 Vadaly

She has good jumping form in France and it will be interesting to see how she compares to the top Irish horses.

14:10 Blue Lord

We seem to have a very good hand here. This fellow has been good in his runs this season and doesn’t seem to do anything wrong. He has more experience than our other two runners and sets the standard for us. 14:10 Haut En Couleurs & Saint Sam

Both Haut En Couleurs and Saint Sam looked very promising in winning their beginners chase and, while this is a big step up in class, both showed they could mix it with these experienced rivals. They both jumped well last time and if they do so again both have chances. 14:45 Maze Runner

Won this last year with Conor McNamara claiming off him and this year we have Jack Foley taking five off. It brings his weight down to 10st 13lb which is a nice weight. The handicapper might have the best of him but we’re hoping Jack’s claim gives him a chance. 14:45 Dark Voyager

He was running very well at Christmas when there was a faller at the second last and it knocked him out of the race. He could run better than his price suggests. 14:45 Captain Kangaroo

He’s been disappointing since he beat Kilcruit in a bumper and hasn’t lived up to that sort of form. He has a nice weight here but is probably best watched. 14:45 Authorized Art

He ran over this trip at Christmas but didn’t get the run of the race and I think this fellow could run a big race for each-way punters if things go his way. 15:15 Asterion Forlonge

He was running a really good race in the King George before making a mistake four out but then stayed on and looked like he was going to be second when falling at the last. His only Grade One success came here over hurdles, and he has every chance if he puts his best foot forward, but he does find a way of not doing that.

15:15 Cilaos Emery

He has never been over this trip and disappointed on his last run over hurdles, but I think we have to put a line through that. If we do, and someone is looking for a big-price horse from an each-way perspective, I wouldn’t put them off him. 15:15 Janidil

He’s working well at home. He’s a horse that could work his way into the top three all being well. He jumps well, has a bit of speed and while one wonders whether he truly gets three miles in a true-run race, we’ll find out here. 15:15 Kemboy

I think this is an open renewal and he looks our best chance going into it having won the race last year. He loves this track and is in good shape coming here. 15:50 Mt Leinster

This is another open race. There’s some good prize-money and my horse has a nice weight. He has plenty of experience, wears a hood and if he settles I think he has a good chance. He goes there in good form. 16:25 Embassy Gardens

Works well at home but wasn’t impressive at Christmas and needs to improve a bit. It will be interesting to see if coming back in trip by half-a-mile will improve him. 16:25 Facile Vega