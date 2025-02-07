Willie Mullins column: Saturday runners

Our star columnist with his guide to the weekend runners.

Even though we were all delighted with the success we’ve enjoyed in the last week, the fall of Michael O’Sullivan at Thurles on Thursday and news that he’s in intensive care at Cork University Hospital puts all that into perspective. He’s a big part of the team here at Closutton and everyone involved in the yard is thinking of him and his family right now.

Galopin Des Champs put in a tremendous performance in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup. I was really pleased for everyone that he’s able to do what he’s doing. He’s come out of the race very well and I’m very happy with him. State Man and Lossiemouth also came out of the Irish Champion Hurde well, all of our runners in it did. State Man did what he had to do which is what he does most of the time. He never looks impressive, and the race was robbed of all its competition when Lossiemouth took an uncharacteristic fall. He couldn’t do any more than win at that stage. We look to be good in the novice department with Majborough winning the Arkle and Kopek Des Bordes and Final Demand both very impressive in their Grade One assignments over hurdles. Connections of all three got a real kick out their wins, they were a cut above the rest and we look forward to the rest of the big Festivals with them now. Ballyburn came back to form over a longer trip which he was bred to do and is more at home jumping at that speed rather than the speed he was trying to do at Kempton. Saturday runners Naas 13:20 Murcia

She has plenty of experience but I’m not sure the conditions at Naas will suit her, I think she might want nicer ground. But she’s fit and well and we’ll do our best. 14:30 Jump Allen

I think he’ll love the ground, but I’d be a little bit concerned about the trip with him. I’m hoping he gains more experience but needs to jump better than last time. It will be interesting to see how he handles the drop in distance. 14:30 Road To Home

This fella has a chance. He’s a bumper winner and has jumping experience from point-to-points but it’s a tough assignment for his hurdling debut though.

16:15 Allegorie De Vassy

She seems to have found her old form this year again. I’m happy that she’ll be the one to beat over this track and distance. 16:15 Dinoblue

She has to be respected but needs to reverse form with Allegorie De Vassy from last time and I think that will be tough to do. She has her chance but I’m sticking with our other mare. Warwick 14:40 Gala Marceau