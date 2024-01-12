Willie Mullins column: Saturday runners

Runners at Fairyhouse and Kempton on Saturday for our star columnist. Check out his thoughts on the full team.
We had a good day at Clonmel on Thursday with three winners.
It was good to get Jimmy Du Seuiil’s head in front after being narrowly beaten by his stablemate in Thurles last time. He looks a nice prospect and in a faster-run race with more horses around him I think he’ll jump a lot better. He looked a bit idle at times.
Quai De Bourbon won the conditions hurdles race, producing a good, solid performance. He’s another who’s going to improve over a longer trip while Implicit improved dramatically herself for different tactics to beat Enola in the maiden hurdle. The shorter trip helped her too. Hopefully she’ll make an impact in mares’ hurdles for the rest of the season.
My two runners both ran in the same race at Leopardstown over Christmas, finishing 11th and seventh respectively behind Kala Conti. I was very disappointed with both and a big chance of tactics and a lesser race on Saturday should help. Both need to step up and show me more of their ability under more forward-going rides in this. Hopefully there’ll be more positive results.
It’s nice to see new sponsors, SBK, helping take the prize-money for the Dan & Joan Moore Handicap Chase into the valuable prize it should be. We have three runners in this.
Even though he has a lot of weight he could have enough class and expertise at this trip to be competitive. A strongly-run race would help.
Ran very well in Punchestown last time and the drying conditions will be a big help to him. I think he’s more of a spring horse but he’s sure to be there or thereabouts with Paul Townend electing to ride him.
He probably needs a longer trip but the experience of racing round here with these horses, a nice racing weight and Danny on board can sometimes pull the rabbit out of the hat. I thought it was worth taking the risk and letting him run.
Paul rides him. He likes this track and while the race is very competitive, he has every chance.
I thought he ran well enough when fourth here in December considering he’d been off for so long beforehand. He’ll have benefitted from that run and comes back to Fairyhouse again, but I think at this trip the top ones might be a bit too sharp for him and I’d be delighted with a clear round and a place finish.
A fine big horse. It will be interesting to see how he goes but there’s lot of talk about some very good horses being in this bumper and it might be a very tough race to win.
He runs in the Silviniaco Conti at Kempton. It’s a valuable prize and with that comes hot opposition. I think he’ll handle the trip and ground but Edwardstone and Pic D’Orhy might be two hard horses to beat. My fellow goes there and takes his chance and is in good form. We’ve put a tongue-tie on him and hopefully that will be a big help.
