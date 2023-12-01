Willie Mullins column: Saturday runners

Ballyburn is among our star columnist's team for Saturday. Check out his guide to them all.

We had a great day in Thurles on Thursday with five winners and all of them were impressive. Il Etait Temps and Classic Getaway impressed me and hopefully they’ll stay right for the season ahead and we get a clear run with them. I was very taken too with Daddy Long Legs in what looked a very hot maiden hurdle. He was really good and it was an exciting debut.

SATURDAY Fairyhouse 11:45 Aime Desjy

Sean O’Keeffe picks up the ride on this one and he could make up into a nice handicapping type. He’d have to improve a bit from his hurdles form to win this but is race-fit and that’s an advantage. 11:45 Nick Rockett

Paul Townend has chosen him. He looks a real chasing type and jumps well at home. He won a graded race here at Easter over hurdles and looks like he could be a nice recruit to the staying novice chasing ranks.

Patrick Mullins on Impaire Et Passe, Ballyburn and Sharjah

12:50 Ballyburn

He’s the obvious one of our two in this on his bumper form including a win in the Festival here in April. He looks like he could make up into a top-class novice hurdler and is one we’re really looking forward to getting out this season. 12:50 Irancy

A French import who does thing nicely at home and won a bumper over a mile-and-six on his final start at Durtal. However, I’m not sure that would equate to being as strong as the Irish bumper form and we’ll find out more about him on Saturday. 14:35 Gust Of Wind

He’s been running in top-class company for us and has a good chance in this as he’s well treated by the conditions of the race, getting weight off Nusret as we don’t have a penalty.

14:35 Risk Belle

She’s nice and likes this track as she showed when getting the race in the stewards’ room here at Easter. She comes here in good form, and I’d give her a big chance too. 15:40 Inn At The Park