Check out our star columnist's guide to his team for the final day of the Punchestown Festival on Saturday.

15.10 Agusta Gold

We’re hoping this trip helps Agusta Gold. She fell quite early in the Grand National but going right-handed suits her I think. She has top weight but I think she’s good to carry it and owner Dr Fitzgerald had a winner under top weight [Royal Rendezvous] here on Wednesday. 15.10 Class Conti

Looking at his form we’d be hoping for a clear round and seeing him finishing in the first six, that’d probably be a good result. We’re putting blinkers on for the first time here and they might make a little difference. 15.50 Burning Victory

We have a good challenge in this mares’ champion with four runners. I think it could be very hard to beat Epatante. However, she has been to Cheltenham and Aintree and she is playing an ‘away game’ here. Burning Victory has a lot to do here with her rating but the first-time tongue-tie might bring about some improvement. 15.50 Dysart Diamond

Her best victory was here in the Listed race at Punchestown although the watering of the track this week is less likely to suit her than some of my others. I think she’s seen to better effect on good ground, though I’m hoping she can get some black type on what will be the final run of her career before she goes to stud. 15.50 Shewearsitwell

She fell at Leopardstown over Christmas though if we discount that run and go back to her earlier form it might put her in here with a little chance. We don’t know how good she could be in open company but Shewearsitwell is one that could feature, though it’s a hard task. She’ll have to regain her confidence but when she does she has the ability to finish in the first three in a race like this. She could be one to watch with a view to somewhere like Galway later in the summer.

15.50 Stormy Ireland

Our best hope here probably and Danny [Mullins] is reacquainted after giving her such a great ride to win the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham. I’m hoping he can work the oracle again and manufacture a victory against Epatante. 16.25 Recite A Prayer

I think this trip will be fine for him and he has a reasonable weight in this race. He has a chance having won at Wexford earlier in the month, but it’s an open-looking handicap. 16.25 Cavallino

Jack Foley takes five pounds off and he also has a chance in an open event. Three miles should be fine for him as well. 17.00 Il Etait Temps

He was very free in Cheltenham and Danny’s job will be settle him in at the back and show us that he is a racehorse. He could be one for place honours as we’re hoping to see something to build on. 17.00 Vauban

He did everything nicely in Cheltenham and we’re hoping he can repeat the dose today. If he puts in a similar run then he could take a lot of beating. However, this is a different type of track and the other way round. He has won left-handed but was second going right-handed at Punchestown when looking unlucky. I think he’s come out of Cheltenham well anyway and I’m hoping for the best.

17.30 Five O’Clock

We had been preparing him to go chasing this season but we decided not to as he had certain training problems earlier on. We gave him a run in Cheltenham, which was a little bit disappointing, and I think he has a lot of weight here. With so little preparation I think he has a tough ask here, he might be best watched. 17.30 Adamantly Chosen

He ran well enough in the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham, a bit better than his finishing position, and Paul has chosen him over all our other runners. He won the ‘Land Rover’ on his debut here last season so he likes this track. I think he has a nice mark and he’s a horse that is going to run well over this trip. 17.30 Berkshire Royal

He came back in February and had a very good run in Thurles, but he didn’t build on that at Fairyhouse and I’m hoping he can return to form. 17.30 La Prima Donna

She ran a cracker when second to Glan at Fairyhouse. This race comes a bit soon for her but with the prize-money on offer and the weights, we felt we’d let her take her chance. 17.30 Heia

Like La Prima Donna she is owned by Kenny Alexander and she was third in the same Fairyhouse race. The slightly longer trip here won’t be a problem for either of them. 17.30 Mi Lighthouse

She has a nice weight, will love this trip and handle the ground. She’d be another with an outside each-way chance. 17.30 Belle Metal

I think she needs a test of stamina these days but she has a lovely light racing weight if she manages to get in. 18.05 Ballyboy

He is a lovely Walk In The Park gelding that I’ve been trying to get out all season. I think he’s just come right for the last day of the season and I’m really looking forward to getting him on the track. He has a nice, solid jumping pedigree and I think he’s going to give owner Pat Gallagher a good run for his money in this contest for horses who have never run. 18.05 Follow The Brave