It's a big Easter weekend for our star columnist - check out his runner-by-runner guide to the Saturday team.
He’s been disappointing all year and needs to show more to get competitive in a race like this.
Billaway fell too far out in Cheltenham to know how he was going to run but he went out there in good form and obviously didn’t have a hard race. He’s going well at home again and I think the trip and the ground will suit him on Saturday, so I’d expect him to go well. We had blinkers on the last day and he was a bit keen so we’ve decided to leave them off on Saturday.
She’s been great since Cheltenham where she ran a cracker to finish second behind Impervious in the Mrs Paddy Power Chase. We shouldn’t have any problem with the ground or the trip at Fairyhouse and on ratings there isn’t much between her and Limerick Lace. If Cheltenham hasn’t taken too much out of our mare then she has a great chance.
It might be a little sharp for her but she has to take her chance. She’s not well treated at the weights with the top two but it would be great to finish in the three with her.
He was very disappointing in Cheltenham and needs to leave that run behind him and make amends as he switches to a handicap. He has a nice chance if he does put his best foot forward though.
We ran him in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham and he comes back in trip having disappointed there. Paul Townend has elected to ride him so clearly likes his chance.
He’s coming back from a long break and it’s hard to see him getting involved.
Still a maiden and it would be a nice prize to break that in but I’m not very confident as he takes on these top handicappers.
Off 10st 7lb I think she has a live chance. She ran really well when finishing third in the Fred Winter, I was very pleased with her there.
Patrick has elected to ride Arctic Fly in the closing bumper but that wouldn’t put me off backing any of the other two if you fancy those. All three won their only start and are unknown quantities. They all have their chance and are very good prospects.
