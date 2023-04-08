It's a big Easter weekend for our star columnist - check out his runner-by-runner guide to the Saturday team.

14:45 Annamix

He’s been disappointing all year and needs to show more to get competitive in a race like this. 14:45 Billaway

Billaway fell too far out in Cheltenham to know how he was going to run but he went out there in good form and obviously didn’t have a hard race. He’s going well at home again and I think the trip and the ground will suit him on Saturday, so I’d expect him to go well. We had blinkers on the last day and he was a bit keen so we’ve decided to leave them off on Saturday.

15:20 Allegorie De Vassy

She’s been great since Cheltenham where she ran a cracker to finish second behind Impervious in the Mrs Paddy Power Chase. We shouldn’t have any problem with the ground or the trip at Fairyhouse and on ratings there isn’t much between her and Limerick Lace. If Cheltenham hasn’t taken too much out of our mare then she has a great chance. 15:20 Instit

It might be a little sharp for her but she has to take her chance. She’s not well treated at the weights with the top two but it would be great to finish in the three with her. 16:30 Seabank Bistro

He was very disappointing in Cheltenham and needs to leave that run behind him and make amends as he switches to a handicap. He has a nice chance if he does put his best foot forward though.

17:05 Tax For Max

We ran him in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham and he comes back in trip having disappointed there. Paul Townend has elected to ride him so clearly likes his chance. 17:05 Power Of Pause

He’s coming back from a long break and it’s hard to see him getting involved. 17:05 Horantzau D'airy

Still a maiden and it would be a nice prize to break that in but I’m not very confident as he takes on these top handicappers. 17:05 Risk Belle

Off 10st 7lb I think she has a live chance. She ran really well when finishing third in the Fred Winter, I was very pleased with her there.

17:40 Arctic Fly

17:40 Cuta Des As

17:40 West End Victory