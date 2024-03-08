Willie Mullins column: Saturday Gowran Park runners preview

Cheltenham may be on the horizon but it's business as usual at Gowran Park for Willie Mullins, who guides us through his Saturday team.
This race represents a big drop in class for him and his first run in a handicap. We'd give him a chance as he'll go on the ground and the trip will be fine. He'll carry the weight no bother, too.
Figaroc finished in front of Feu Du Bresil at Thurles. It's his first handicap and, as with Feu Du Bresil, that should see him in a better light. Both have a chance and they'd be hard enough to split.
I'd be very positive about the chances of Aime Desjy. Paul has elected not to ride in the handicap chase but rides this fellow over fences, so he must think a fair bit of him. He has a recent course and distance run to his name and that'll stand him in good stead.
Luke Turner rode him the last day when he had to pull him up, and he'll need dramatic improvement from that if he's to feature.
A nice type who will handle this ground. It's a race we like to try and win because the Doc was a pal of mine. I asked Patrick to put one aside for this so hopefully he's got it right.
