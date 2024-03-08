Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
DELETE

Willie Mullins column: Saturday Gowran Park runners preview

By Willie Mullins
17:36 · FRI March 08, 2024

Cheltenham may be on the horizon but it's business as usual at Gowran Park for Willie Mullins, who guides us through his Saturday team.

Gowran Park Saturday runners

15:55 - Feu Du Bresil

This race represents a big drop in class for him and his first run in a handicap. We'd give him a chance as he'll go on the ground and the trip will be fine. He'll carry the weight no bother, too.

15:55 - Figaroc

Figaroc finished in front of Feu Du Bresil at Thurles. It's his first handicap and, as with Feu Du Bresil, that should see him in a better light. Both have a chance and they'd be hard enough to split.

16:30 - Aime Desjy

I'd be very positive about the chances of Aime Desjy. Paul has elected not to ride in the handicap chase but rides this fellow over fences, so he must think a fair bit of him. He has a recent course and distance run to his name and that'll stand him in good stead.

17:05 - Annamix

Luke Turner rode him the last day when he had to pull him up, and he'll need dramatic improvement from that if he's to feature.

17:40 - Port Joulain

A nice type who will handle this ground. It's a race we like to try and win because the Doc was a pal of mine. I asked Patrick to put one aside for this so hopefully he's got it right.

WILLIE MULLINS CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL STABLE TOUR - THE FINAL WORD

  • Willie Mullins will be back on Monday with the first of his daily columns looking ahead to his formidable team at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival...

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo