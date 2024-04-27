Willie Mullins column: Reaction to becoming champion in Britain

It was a wonderful feeling to be crowned champion trainer in Britain at Sandown on Saturday.

It isn’t something you plan for. It is amazing the way it has just happened. It has been a huge team effort.

We have great people who contribute so much, my wife Jackie, Patrick, David Casey and Ruby Walsh who is down three mornings a week. Grainne Whelan in the office, Dick Dowling out in the yard and Ben Delmar, our travelling head man. They do their jobs so well, which makes my own so much easier.

The years of experience they bring here at Closutton, it’s very hard to go out and hire those kinds of people, they just don’t exist. We have our own academy almost, they’ve come through our yard from the time they were younger, they know how everything works for us and they just do it, so it’s very easy for me.