Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Check out the latest column
Check out the latest column

Willie Mullins column: Reaction to becoming champion in Britain

By Willie Mullins
15:43 · SAT April 27, 2024

It was a wonderful feeling to be crowned champion trainer in Britain at Sandown on Saturday.

It isn’t something you plan for. It is amazing the way it has just happened. It has been a huge team effort.

We have great people who contribute so much, my wife Jackie, Patrick, David Casey and Ruby Walsh who is down three mornings a week. Grainne Whelan in the office, Dick Dowling out in the yard and Ben Delmar, our travelling head man. They do their jobs so well, which makes my own so much easier.

The years of experience they bring here at Closutton, it’s very hard to go out and hire those kinds of people, they just don’t exist. We have our own academy almost, they’ve come through our yard from the time they were younger, they know how everything works for us and they just do it, so it’s very easy for me.

"It's up there with the very best Willie has achieved" | Patrick Mullins on British Trainers Title

I owe them and all my staff a huge thank you, my owners too who have been so supportive and of course the horses themselves.

I’ve been amazed at the support we’ve enjoyed at home and travelling to the different tracks in Britain this season and during the last week in particular. Thanks to everyone for that.

And to be following in the footsteps of Vincent O’Brien? Well, that’s a real honour. He achieved the same thing 70 years ago in very different times. He’s one of the absolute legends of our game so to be emulating what he did, well as I said, that’s a real honour.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo