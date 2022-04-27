Check out our star columnist on his runners at Punchestown on Wednesday including Allaho and Facile Vega.

15:40 Dads Lad

He ran poorly in Fairyhouse last time and I’d hope he could run a little better than that at this meeting, but it’s asking a lot for him to win this. 15:40 Rock Road

Has to start somewhere and has a nice light weight here but is one who might be best watched ahead of less competitive races through the summer. 16:15 Glengouly

It’s going to be tough for him on revised terms with Sam’s Choice but he shouldn’t be far away with Paul Townend riding.

16:45 Classic Getaway

He needs to put a bad run at Cheltenham behind him here. He was a little too free that day so maybe different tactics will help. 16:45 Ganapathi

This could be an opportunity for him for as he disappointed down in Cork last time. Better ground will help him and if he leaves that run behind him he should go well. He and Nicky Henderson’s Fils D’oudairies look to be the two on ratings. Two miles three around here should be fine for my horse. 16:45 Gibraltar

Has a little to find but has an each-way chance. He’s only had two runs over hurdles and is improving. 17:20 Bronn

He’s back up to three miles having won over two-and-a-half last time. It could suit him, but he has a little ground to make up on the ratings. 17:20 Minella Cocooner

Danny got a great tune out of him when winning at the Dublin Racing Festival and he jumped fantastically for him. He will be a tough opponent for The Nice Guy.

17:20 Ramillies

Like Bronn he has a little to find. With a bit of luck he might just get into the first four though. 17:20 The Nice Guy

Won at Cheltenham and looks the part here. Paul has decided to get back on him. He’s done nothing wrong this year, trip and ground will suit so he has everything right. 17:55 Al Boum Photo

A previous winner of this race but he’ll have to be back at his best to win another which might be asking a lot at his age. 17:55 Allaho

Paul sticks with him after winning the Ryanair at Cheltenham and he looks to be the best of ours here. I think three miles around this track will be well within his grasp and it will be interesting to see how he goes. 17:55 Janidil

Jody McGarvey has been a very good sub for us when Mark Walsh isn’t available. He gets a fine tune out of this horse which puts him in the mix. 17:55 Kemboy

Has cheekpieces on for the first time and that could bring about improvement but he needs to be at his very best. 17:55 Tornado Flyer

Was very disappointing at Cheltenham but the way this race is going to be run, at a fast pace, Danny could again work the miracle he did in the King George. However, this time there’s no dramatic weather forecast to give him the help he received at Kempton.

18:30 Facile Vega

Was very good in Cheltenham on rain-softened ground. I think this surface will be lovely for him and with a clear run I’d be hoping he’ll take a bit of beating. 18:30 Madmansgame

He’ll love this big, galloping track and that would put him in here with a chance. 18:30 Redemption Day

Paul rode him in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham and said he didn’t handle the ground or the big occasion. Jody is on here and a lot of her job will be just to keep him relaxed and settled. His work at home suggests he is out of the top drawer. If she can work the oracle he won’t be far away. 18:30 Seabank Bistro

He ran a cracker at Cheltenham. A repeat of that form would give him a shot here but I’d prefer more rain for him. 18:30 Viva Devito

He has a lot of improving to do to get involved judged on his Cheltenham run. 19:05 Royal Rendezvous

We’ve been quite lucky with top weights in Punchestown handicaps over the years and this would be Royal Rendezvous’ trip. He’s in great form despite his big weight.

19:05 Annamix

Ran very well at Aintree last time and if that run hasn’t taken too much out of him, he’d have a chance. 19:05 Ciel De Neige

He got very wound up before the race at Thurles last time when beaten at odds-on and Mark Walsh will have to try and keep him calm here. He has his chance if he does. 19:05 Egality Mans

He has a nice light weight here under Sean O’Keeffe and I think he’ll go on the ground too. It looked the best opportunity for him this week. 19:45 Eabha Grace

She might have done too much too early in her race last time and a more conservative ride here might give her a chance. 19:45 Nikini

Ran very well in Fairyhouse the last time and has her chance here under Jody. 19:45 Pink In The Park

I put Patrick on her as I think she’s been a shade unlucky her last two runs and this track might bring out the best in her. 19:45 True Light