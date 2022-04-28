Sporting Life
Check out the latest column from Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins column: Punchestown Thursday preview

By Willie Mullins
19:27 · WED April 27, 2022

A star-studded Thursday team includes Klassical Dream and Gentleman De Mee. Check out our star columnist's thoughts.

16:15 Mt Leinster

He likes this trip, likes this ground and while he might need to jump a bit better than he did when winning at Fairyhouse last time, he’ll put up a big performance here if he does.

17:25 Concertista

She’s disappointed over fences a little. Her rating puts her in here with a chance and I don’t think the extra trip will be a problem, in fact she might improve for it. That gives her hope of getting in the top three.

17:25 Klassical Dream

He won this race very well last year. He ran well at Cheltenham last time and has a favourite’s chance here. He came out of the Stayers’ Hurdle well, he likes this track and hopefully this is a chance to pick up some fantastic prize-money with him.

18:00 Dark Voyager & 18:00 Maze Runner

We run two in the two-mile seven furlong handicap hurdle and both have been in-and-out this season. On their day either would have a good chance in this. They have nice weights, both stay and if everything comes together they have claims in a very open race.

18:35 Gentleman De Mee

His performance when beating Edwardstone at Aintree stands out and if he’s able to produce anything like that he’d go very close here.

18:35 Blue Lord

Hasn’t been doing anything wrong all season, he comes out and runs the same good race every day. He could be the horse to give the favourite most to do.

18:35 Saint Sam

Unseated rider early in the Sporting Life Arkle and would need to improve his jumping from Cheltenham but is a horse who has a big performance in him one day.

18:35 Haut En Couleurs

Another who has a big performance in him somewhere. He’s inclined to do a little too much in the middle of his races, but once he learns to settle he’ll be a proper horse.

19:10 Manitopark Aa

Jumps well enough but disappointed us the last day in Clonmel. This is a bigger, more galloping track, and that will suit her. Two miles five will suit too and I know she’s been a constant source of disappointment, but I feel she’s better over a fence than she has been over hurdles and she has a lovely light weight here. Sean O’Keeffe knows her and this mare has every chance.

19:45 James's Gate

This would look an opportunity for him. He ran a cracker to finish third behind Facile Vega at Cheltenham and I couldn’t look past him.

19:45 Sir Argus

Won his bumper at Thurles and while his form isn’t as good as James’s Gate, Jody's five-pound claim will come in handy and I think he’ll appreciate the better ground.

