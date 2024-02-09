Willie Mullins column: Newbury, Naas, Navan and Exeter runners

Our star columnist is flying high after an incredible Dublin Racing Festival and he goes through his weekend runners at Newbury, Naas, Navan and Exeter.
Paul Townend has stayed at home to ride this one on Saturday which is a good sign. He won on hurdling debut at Gowran and Paul was happy with his work during the week. I think he’s a horse who will improve and he shouldn’t have any problem with the ground.
We’re going to apply for Danny Mullins to ride now he’s not going to Newbury. On the face of it you’d have thought he might have been the fancied one but Paul was very keen to ride the other fellow. He still has his chance.
She’s not as well treated by the conditions of the race as Maskada is down the bottom, but Paul is very happy to ride her. The ground will be very testing which will be another factor that could count against her, but she is in good form.
She has it all to do here but I do think ground conditions will suit her and Danny is likely to come in to ride her too.
Luke Turner rides him and will gain some valuable experience but it’s a big ask for Annamix on his first run of the season.
I know it’s his first start too but he has been ready for a while. He was entered to run recently but missed out with a small problem. I think he has every chance here.
Daryl Jacob is now going to ride him with Warwick being abandoned and the horse does look well in on Saturday. It’s going to be a tough task though having his first run since coming from France in a top-class English handicap hurdle but it’s a big prize to have a go at.
On recent form Bryony Frost will have her work cut out on this fellow to pick up some prize-money.
He’s another who is going to have to improve a lot to get into the money.
This is a nice horse by Frankel and we’ve been looking to get him out for a while now. I don’t think he’ll be suited by these conditions but he’s one to follow and could win this type of race even on ground he doesn’t like.
Paul has sided with him, and he’s done nothing wrong this season. I think he’ll handle track and ground and we skipped the DRF with him to wait for this – as we did with Minella Cocooner.
He won over course-and-distance here in January and Danny rides him. It’s all to play for between our two and we’ll find out if Paul made the right choice.
His form at Christmas was probably very good. I was disappointed he didn’t win on the day, but he was very green and that experience and what we’ve done with him at home since will be of huge benefit to him. I hope he can do the business.
She looked to have the race at her mercy when making a mistake at the last at Thurles last time and let’s hope Daryl Jacob, who takes the ride, enjoys better luck on Sunday. On her best form she’d have a real good chance.
