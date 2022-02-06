It's a team that includes Chacun Pour Soi, Galopin Des Champs and Sir Gerhard. Don't miss this column.

13:20 Capodanno

It’s quite soon after his last run behind Bob Olinger but we’re very fortunate to have good horses to run in good races and he takes his chance before going to Cheltenham. 13:20 Fighter Allen & Gaillard Du Mesnil

Both are inexperienced but I felt they may as well take up their chance and if they put up a good show they’d book their own tickets to Cheltenham. There’s fantastic prize-money on offer. 13:20 Galopin Des Champs

He was very impressive on his chasing debut over Christmas against beginners. He’s up against better rivals on Sunday but he’s doing everything right at home, jumps very well, likes the track and we are hoping he can do what he did last time and take the beating.

13:50 Cash Back

We gave him a run over hurdles to get his confidence back after a couple of indifferent races. It seemed to work as he beat Classic Getaway, who has won since, and he’ll take his chance. It’s going to be tough with his rating but there’s good place prize-money on offer. 13:50 Chacun Pour Soi

Fingers crossed he brings his A-Game to this race. He is doing everything right at home. He has the rating to win it, the conditions suit him and we’re hoping he can convert that into another Grade One win. 14:25 Blackbow

Paul rides him, our highest-rated horse in this. He’s a big, strong type who won’t have any problem carrying the weight. He jumps well and this might be the furthest he’s run over but I think he’ll handle it OK. 14:25 Annamix

He could be a little high in the handicap for what he’s done this season, but Jack Foley takes five pounds off and his best run could see him finishing in the first four. 14:25 Fan De Blues

I still think he hasn’t shown us everything he has so we have a hood and a tongue strap on him here. He has a lovely weight and the trip will be fine. It wouldn’t surprise me to see him go close.

15:00 Saint Roi

This is going to be tough to try and win with Honeysuckle in there and my fellow has a difficult task ahead of him. If he could finish in the three as he did in the Matheson Hurdle we’d be delighted. 15:00 Echoes In Rain

We’re putting a tongue-tie on her for the first time. She is a long way out on ratings but we’re taking our chance in a five-runner race that she could hit the top three for Grade One Black Type. As a mare that would be invaluable for her, and we’ll see what improvement the tongue tie brings. 15:35 El Fabiolo

He was very good winning last time and I think he’s a horse with a big future. It will be interesting to see how he fares here in against these proven horses. 15:35 Farout

He ran well at Christmas and, while he’ll need to improve to make the first three, I was keener to go down this Grade One route rather than go into handicaps which he can do for the rest of his life if he isn’t good enough on Sunday. 15:35 Sir Gerhard

I liked the way he won his maiden, he jumped very well in the style of a horse who could be a major player over hurdles. With his bumper form from last year, he could be the best of ours in this. 15:35 Statuaire

She won the Royal Bond, and possibly was a bit fortunate on the day in an oddly run race but you can’t take it away from her. With a hood on this time and Danny Mullins back in the plate she’ll give a very good account of herself. 16:40 Ashroe Diamond

A mare who impressed on her first run and shows up well at home. She’s one that could be involved in the finish. 16:40 Eabha Grace

Jody Townend takes the ride as she did for her win at Thurles. The mare has improved at home since that run having not shown much before then. She seems to be getting her act together and is a fine, big, rangy mare who should make a name for herself over jumps. This big galloping track will suit her. 16:40 Flemencello

All the rain that’s forecast for Sunday will benefit her, if it turns soft she comes into the picture. 16:40 Nikini & Tasiteasai

It’s harder to make a case for these two even though they’re lovely mares who won their bumpers nicely. They could just find this tough but will take their chance. 16:40 Pink In The Park