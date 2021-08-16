It's been a tremendous Christmas already for our star columnist. Check out his thoughts on the Closutton Tuesday team.

Tornado Flyer’s victory in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase was fantastic for everyone concerned, the owners and of course Danny who rode him. Asterion Forlonge was running a cracker before falling at the last too. He has an engine and one day it’s all going to fall right for him. I hadn’t realised it was 20 years since we last won the race with Florida Pearl and it was a tremendous result.

Danny Mullins celebrates as Tornado Flyer wins the King George

I was delighted with Ferny Hollow at Leopardstown. It was a big call taking on a race-fit mare and he gave her nearly a stone and took her on from the start. Riviere d'Etel is a horse no-one has been getting near all season and he was able to not only dominate her but go away at the end too. Sir Gerhard was very, very slick with his jumping in his maiden hurdle and was very impressive for a horse first time out over hurdles. We haven’t had a horse jump so slickly on debut for ages – maybe Faugheen was the last one. Icare Allen made a winning debut for us in the opener at Leopardstown on Monday. He’d only had one run in France and is very green. He showed that over the first hurdle and again after the last but when Mark gave him a little reminder he stretched away and was going as well at the winning post as anywhere else in the race. I think he’ll improve. Haut En Couleurs was very good in the beginners’ chase. He had some good performances last year with no luck over hurdles so we decided, as he’s a fine type of horse by Saint Des Saints, to go chasing and he did it well.

Here are my thoughts on the Tuesday runners: Leopardstown 12:00 Heia

She’s by No Risk At All and is a nice type. She won her bumper in France and we need to get her going and get some experience into her. 12:00 Horantzau D'airy

He’s a nice type, owned by Rich and Susannah Ricci. He has a little bit of racing experience on the Flat in France and has a nice French jumping pedigree. He’s one who will run a big race. 13:10 Dark Voyager

He’s disappointed me the last couple of runs but I think he’ll love this trip. Jack Foley’s five-pound claim could be a big help and he might be a bit of each-way value. 13:10 Maze Runner

He’s already won a big handicap hurdle at this track and we’re looking to get him qualified for the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham. He has another good race in him, and he has every chance. 13:10 Authorized Art

He’s been running well without winning and has two good, solid runs under his belt over two miles and two miles and one. I think he’s crying out for a trip. I think he could be well handicapped at this distance and is one to keep an eye out for. 13:45 Burning Victory

She doesn’t have the rating to be competitive here but I’ll be interested to see how she handles this trip. She ran over it the last day in Navan but missed the break and never got into a competitive position at any stage. I’m putting a line through that and hope a race like this suits her better. I want to get her jumping and if she does she might get into a place. 13:45 Klassical Dream

He was a revelation stepped up to three miles at Punchestown and he gets the chance to confirm that here. It is his first run of the season though against rivals who have race fitness. Paul rides and on that Punchestown run he is the one they have to beat. 13:45 Mr Adjudicator

He’s coming back from a long absence and had to start off somewhere. This looked an opportunity to get him out on the track and start his season. 13:45 Saldier

You have to put a line through his last run in the Hatton’s Grace. He got a bang on the way to the start and it upset him. This race will give us a better idea of where he sits in the three-mile grade. 14:20 Franco De Port

I think he deserves another crack at this trip. He did well to win the Racing Post Novices’ Chase at this meeting last year and obviously likes the track. I think the run in the John Durkan will bring him on and gives him a chance here but his rating suggests he has to improve a bit. 14:20 Janidil

He’s never one to be discounted and is a highly-rated horse. He hasn’t run over three miles for a while – he did at Cheltenham behind Monkfish when he wasn’t mature enough for it. His run when second in the John Durkan looks very good. 14:20 Kemboy

He likes this race and seems to come alive in it every year so I’m hoping that happens again. His John Durkan form doesn’t look too bad now after Tornado Flyer’s win at Kempton and he’s sure to put in a good display. 14:20 Melon

He was third in this last year and is another who likes the track. Patrick has elected to ride him and might change tactics from 2020. He goes here with an each-way chance. 14:55 Blue Sari

His run at Navan got franked by Farouk D’Alene at Limerick when he was narrowly beaten in the Grade One on St Stephen’s Day. Any improvement from that puts him in here with a real good chance. 14:55 Galopin Des Champs

He comes here with an impressive hurdles record, jumps well at home and if he puts it all together he will be very competitive in what looks a very strong beginners’ chase. 15:30 Redemption Day

This is a very nice horse. By Blue Bresil, he’s a fine stamp of a horse who will jump a fence in time and is one we’re looking forward to getting out on the track. Limerick 12:20 Gjoumi

She’s been very hard to train and hasn’t run for a while so is probably best watched after her break. 12:55 Whiskey Lullaby

She has some nice form in England over fences. It wouldn’t stretch the imagination to think that would be good enough to go close around here and she works well at home. We’re happy with her. 13:30 Concertista

She did very well on her first run over fences to take on experienced mares and beat them at Cork With a bit of luck she should go very close here. 15:40 Data Breach