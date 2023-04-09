Another strong Fairyhouse team for our star columnist and a fascinating new recruit for the yard who runs at Cork. Check out his thoughts on them all.

CORK 14:20 Cash Back

He has his chance and Kieran Callaghan’s claim will help him. 14:20 Mister Policeman

He’s a lovely horse and one we’re really looking forward to getting out on the track, Mikey O’Sullivan rides and claims five pounds off. This is a very, very nice horse but because he’s a winner and hasn’t run three times we’re finding it hard to spot opportunities for him, so he has to run here. He’s a horse we’ll hear more about. 14:55 Aione

I’ve elected to run him in a beginners’ chase rather than a handicap as I felt he might have a better chance here. On ratings it’s going to be hard to beat Largy Debut but I’m hoping Mikey’s five pounds claim might tip the balance in our favour. My fellow has the experience and will handle the ground.

15:30 Bachasson

His old chase rating gives him a really good chance here but after a long break it’s his second run in three weeks and that can be tough but he’s another we’re struggling to find races for. 15:30 Chacun Pour Soi

He drops a lot in class and over an extended trip could go close but he has a Grade One penalty for a win last season and that doesn’t help. 17:15 The Ballyline Man

A nice type of horse who we’re hoping will handle the testing ground down there and it would be nice if he and Jody could end Sunday on a high for us. FAIRYHOUSE 14:35 Ashroe Diamond

Paul picked her and she has a nice rating of 134. She has good form on this track having been third in the Royal Bond and missed Cheltenham. We took her over as part of the team but found her to be lame over there and she didn’t get to run. She’ll be a bit fresher than our other horses and is fit and well. She goes there with a good chance. 14:35 Eabha Grace

Won well last time out for Conor McNamara who rides again and she’s rated only a pound behind Ashroe Diamond so clearly has a chance. 14:35 Got Glory

A maiden who has met with setbacks through the season but is ready to run. She’s a mare we like and she’ll make a nice novice next season if she doesn’t win here but does lack experience. 14:35 Hauturiere

Brian Hayes rides and she has good form this season, only a few pounds below the top mares. The rain that is forecast over the weekend will suit her and I’m sure Brian will get a tune out of her. Hopefully she might get into the first three.

14:35 Lot Of Joy

Nico De Boinville travels over from England to ride. She disappointed me at Cheltenham and needs to make amends in this, but has the ability to do that. 14:35 Night And Day

Daryl Jacob rides and she was very impressive at Clonmel but lacks the experience of one or two of these. 14:35 Nikini

The mount of Patrick but wouldn’t look to have much chance on this ground given the weather forecast. 14:35 Pink In The Park

Hasn’t run for a while and is another maiden who might need the experience. It should set her up for the new season when that starts after Punchestown. 15:10 Ho My Lord

Mark Walsh rides for JP McManus. He’ll love this trip and the forecast ground on Sunday, if the rain comes. Every drop that falls will suit him. 15:10 Nick Rockett

Won nicely in Naas but probably will have to step up again here though. 15:10 Parmenion

Kept meeting good horses in his maiden hurdles and only won his in the week before Cheltenham which was too close to go there with him. This has been his target for a while. Paul has elected to ride him, and he’ll improve again. 15:10 The Gunner Yeats

The form of his recent win was franked with the runner-up winning on Thursday but he’d look a horse who might need another half mile, two-and-a-half might be a little sharp for him. 15:45 Hercule Du Seuil

Won nicely earlier in the season and promised more too but this looks tough for him, and I’d be happy if he was in the first three. 15:45 Hunters Yarn

Paul rides him and he probably got lost a little in the handicap at Cheltenham and is back in novice company in a race that conditions suit him in. He has every chance. 16:20 Dinoblue

She’s nearly a winner without a penalty here having been unlucky at Cheltenham having made bad mistakes at the last two fences. If she can just hold her jumping together a little better here, she he has a very big chance despite top weight. We run six in the WillowWarm Gold Cup but will probably have to play second fiddle to Gordon and Mighty Potter as we did at the Dublin Racing Festival. We have a mixture of a couple of class horses and some very experienced ones too.

16:55 Adamantly Chosen

Brian Hayes rides but I hope the forecast is wrong – he wouldn’t want it too soft. 16:55 Appreciate It

He has plenty of experience and probably left things a little late at Cheltenham. If he is closer to the pace he’d have a chance. 16:55 Flame Bearer

He’s one who will like the soft ground if the rain does arrive, but my worry is will the trip just be a little too long for him? 16:55 James Du Berlais

Loves the track and will love the ground and the trip too so has plenty in his favour. 16:55 Sir Gerhard

If he puts his best foot forward he could be the one to upset Mighty Potter. He needs to jump better than he did in the Brown Advisory over a longer trip at Cheltenham though. 16:55 Authorized Art

Another of ours who doesn’t want too much rain. The softer the ground the less his chance. 17:30 Punch Perfect

A different type to our other runner and might be one who could go on through the summer if he runs well on Sunday. 17:30 Grand Slam Sam