Another strong Fairyhouse team for our red-hot star columnist today - check out his thoughts on them all.

Sunday

CORK 17:15 The Ballyline Man

A nice type of horse who we’re hoping will handle the testing ground down there and it would be nice if he and Jody could end Sunday on a high for us. FAIRYHOUSE 16:55 Adamantly Chosen

Brian Hayes rides but I hope the forecast is wrong – he wouldn’t want it too soft. 16:55 Appreciate It

He has plenty of experience and probably left things a little late at Cheltenham. If he is closer to the pace he’d have a chance. 16:55 Flame Bearer

He’s one who will like the soft ground if the rain does arrive, but my worry is will the trip just be a little too long for him? 16:55 James Du Berlais

Loves the track and will love the ground and the trip too so has plenty in his favour. 16:55 Sir Gerhard

If he puts his best foot forward he could be the one to upset Mighty Potter. He needs to jump better than he did in the Brown Advisory over a longer trip at Cheltenham though. 16:55 Authorized Art

Another of ours who doesn’t want too much rain. The softer the ground the less his chance. 17:30 Punch Perfect

A different type to our other runner and might be one who could go on through the summer if he runs well on Sunday. 17:30 Grand Slam Sam

A very well-bred horse and a lovely individual but a little backward and he’ll learn a lot on Sunday. I think next season might be more his year.

Instit showed her true colours when winning on Saturday which was great and the extra trip was a big help to her. We put a hood on her too and I think that might have just tempered her aggression from the front. Allegorie De Vassy was a little disappointing. We might have a rethink and I’m just wondering, being by No Risk At All, maybe she needs to come back in trip. I know she won over further on heavy ground at Limerick this season but possibly her class just did that for her. She shows enough speed to come back in trip. Risk Belle had a nice weight in the handicap hurdle and did everything right. It was unfortunate what happened with the first passed the post being disqualified, but the stewards amended the result and it was a good day for our mare who is clearly improving. Annamix winning again was great. I thought Patrick had timed his run well and had the race in the bag on Billaway, only for Charlie Mullins to come there with a good bit up his sleeve. I think the ground was a big help for Annamix, and Ruby’s (Walsh) 14-year-old daughter Isabelle had been riding the horse in work lately so maybe she’s given him a new lease of life! Onto Monday’s runners at Cork and Fairyhouse…

Easter Monday CORK 13:50 Sir Argus

He’ll love the trip as he’s wanted three miles. He’ll have to improve his jumping, we’ll hope for improvement in that department. I’d be hopeful he might go close for Kieran Callaghan who won the race last year on Tenzing. FAIRYHOUSE 14:05 Figaroc

He’s had a few training troubles but he came back to form last time. I’d wonder if this might be too sharp for him, he’s stepping into a novice handicap hurdle from a maiden and two miles might be too short, but we’ll let him take his chance. 14:40 Blood Destiny

He disappointed us in Cheltenham and I think the occasion got to him. The false starts didn’t help. I’m hoping his rating gives him a huge chance here and if he’s anything like the horse we think he is then this should be well within his grasp. 14:40 Gust Of Wind

Gust Of Wind is improving all the time and I think has a nice future. It won’t be the biggest surprise in the world if he improved again and went close in this race. He’s one to keep an eye on and a horse for the future. 14:40 Tekao

Tekao is another who got very upset at Cheltenham. He would have to run a career best and has to settle in his head a little bit. He has a hood on again. He and Blood Destiny need to show they can handle the occasion and big Bank Holiday crowd.

15:15 Heia

I think she’s been working well and will appreciate the ground. It’s her first run for a while and the negative for her is the weight she has to carry, but she has her chance. 15:15 Hubrisko

He’s back from a break and may need the run and summer ground to be seen his best. 15:15 Haxo

He has a nice weight and I think this trip will suit him. Things didn’t go well for him when pulling up at Cheltenham, but he’d have a great each-way chance here on his best form. 15:50 Asterion Forlonge

He ran well on his comeback run at Thurles and that should put him right for this contest. At the weights I think he has every chance. 15:50 Monkfish

It’s great to have Monkfish back. It’s been touch and go with him all season, but I think he’s in good shape. The conditions of the race really suit him. The trip might be a little short and fences would be better than hurdles, but he has his chance.

16:20 Easy Game

Easy Game has won this the last two years, loves the track and usually likes the ground, but he doesn’t need this forecast rain. He’s in good form at home. 16:20 Janidil

He won well at Gowran Park before finishing seventh in the Ryanair Chase. This is a drop in class and he has every chance as well. 16:20 Royal Rendezvous

He’s not without a chance either as his rating puts him in there with the other two. It’s hard to call which one of mine might win. I’m hoping we win it again anyway! 17:00 I Am Maximus

I Am Maximus is a novice and he’s a maiden over fences. I think going right-handed might not be ideal for him, but Paul can change his tactics here. I think he has a nice weight in this. I think each-way punters can have a good shot at him as I think he’ll stay the trip. Horses racing around him could be a big help to him, rather than running in small fields which he’s been doing. 17:00 Dolcita

Dolcita has a chance under Danny Mullins. Her pedigree suggests that this trip will be fine and she looks quite a big price around 33/1. 17:00 Tenzing

He’s a horse who has improved and shows more on the track than he’s showing me at home. He won on this weekend last year in Cork and Sean O’Keeffe seems to get the best out of him. He ran a cracker here in November and seems to love the track. He’s fit and well and owner Chris Jones would love to have an Irish Grand National winner.

17:40 Pont Aval

Pont Aval runs in the three-mile handicap. She’s been in-and-out, a bit disappointing on the whole. She’ll have to produce a career best to win it and the step up in trip might help. It’s her first handicap, though, and she will probably be meeting sharper types here. 18:10 Ballyburn

He won at Punchestown before Cheltenham and the Festival was going to come too soon for him. There’s a chance this might come too soon for him as well because he was hard on himself the last day, but he’s taking his chance. It’s a tough race for both of ours. 18:10 Ile Atlantique

He wasn’t qualified to run in Cheltenham and he’s a horse Patrick thinks a lot of. This has been the plan for him for a while and he’s a really good sort.