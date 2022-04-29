Check out our star columnist's guide to his Friday team which includes the exciting State Man.
Carries top weight which I think is going to be a big ask for him but we have been lucky with top weights in this race over the years. That gives him a chance.
Jack Foley claims five off him. He won at Limerick and ran well enough at Cheltenham considering he’d run four days earlier. If Jack gets a tune out of him he could pick up some prize money.
Daryl Jacob rides him. He always works better at home than he runs but his handicap mark might be a bit higher than his ability. He’ll go on the ground.
I just prefer him to my other runners. He gets eight pounds from Blue Sari and Paul has chosen to ride him. He’s done nothing wrong all season, is improving all the time and nicer ground over this trip should see him right there in the firing line.
He’s disappointed since starting well at Galway in July but I do think the good ground will suit him and give him a chance to get into this.
It’s going to be tough for her but she could gain some valuable Black Type if she finishes in the first three here which is achievable.
This is a new race – upgraded from a handicap to a Grade Two – and it looks like an opportunity for JP McManus’ mare off her rating. She’ll handle the good ground and there won’t be an issue with the trip.
They have the impossible task of taking on Honeysuckle. If Saint Roi manages to finish second that’s probably the best we can hope for and that leaves Echoes In Rain trying to get a bit of valuable Black Type for herself in third but that will be a big task. At least she should pick up some prize-money.
He’d probably be the best of ours after his win in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham. Things won’t be easy against Three Stripe Life and Flame Bearer but looking at what he did that day he is the horse who is improving.
He loves this track and Patrick gets on well with him. I’m hoping he will give a good account of himself.
It’s a tough assignment for him but it’s been hard to find the right race and I just felt one with less runners might suit him better on his way to going novice chasing next season.
We skipped Fairyhouse with him this year to bring him much fresher to Punchestown after winning at Cheltenham. He put up a great performance that day and it was great to see him get his head in front at the line. I’m hoping the better ground will help him jump better, he can be a bit lazy with his jumping.
Will love this ground while possibly he isn’t quite good enough, he will hopefully run well.
He might be the horse to give El Fabiolo most to do. He ran well when fourth in the Supreme at Cheltenham.
Would look the pick of mine on his performance against Jonbon at Aintree. He had quite a hard race that day but if he’s recovered from that this should be an easy enough task.
Ran well when second to Flame Bearer at Fairyhouse over Easter but that run might come a little soon and it’s going to be a tough ask for him.
Patrick rides him. We felt he was very unlucky at Navan on his last start where there was a lot of close contact over the final furlong and he thought on another day he’d have prevailed. Going up to two-and-a-quarter miles will be a big help to him.
The distance will help him too. Jody rides him and he’s been running well without having much luck.
A nice type of horse if he gets in but he might be more suited to a country bumper than a metropolitan one at Punchestown.
