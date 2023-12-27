Willie Mullins column: Friday Leopardstown runners

Our star columnist has really gone through the gears this Christmas and he provides a guide to his Friday runners at Leopardstown.

FRIDAY

We had three winners at Leopardstown on Wednesday including Meetingofthewaters in the Paddy Power Chase. Danny (Mullins) was super on him, getting away in a good position before dropping him back to get a breather and then picking his way around the field. It was an excellent ride on a horse who was obviously down at the bottom of the weights. Dinoblue was very good because Gentleman De Mee was jumping so well that I thought he might have stolen it from the front. But Mark (Walsh) kept tabs on him on the mare and her good, solid jumping told in the end. Joystick won the Leopardstown bumper for Patrick and I thought showed a very good attitude. The Limerick bumper winner Hens Tooth looks an out and out staying type and a jumper for the future. Jody elected to go the shortest way around and it proved to be the correct decision. This horse looks a nice type and a very nice starting point for new owner Michael Feeley. Sa Majeste won the Party Time Hurdle at Limerick. We bought him with a big reputation from France and he disappointed us the first day in a novice at Punchestown. We were unsure how he would go on this type of ground (heavy) but Simon Torrens gave him a great ride and he looked like a horse who will maybe live up to his reputation now, based on that performance. Hauturiere was a wide-margin winner of the Grade 2 Dawn Run Mares Novice Chase and was ridden by Adrian Heskin who has moved back to Ireland and rides out for us occasionally. He made the best of both of his chances, also winning the mares maiden hurdle on Judicieuse Allen for Thurloe Thoroughbreds. Hauturiere just tracked Harmonya Maker the whole way and kept his mare jumping and kept her together in that heavy ground. Hopefully she’ll be a force in those longer-distance mares races and maybe she’ll be good enough to go to Cheltenham and get an entry in the Mares Chase there.

Leopardstown 12.35 Ballyburn

He was second to a nice horse (Firefox) in a maiden at Fairyhouse earlier in the month and gets another go over half a mile further. With normal improvement and the extra trip, I hope he can get his head in front here in preparation for the spring. 13.10 Risk Belle

Risk Belle won a Grade 3 over two miles at Fairyhouse on her return to action and takes her chance over two and a half miles. I think even though she was beaten over two miles and three furlongs in the spring, I think she might have been a bit flat. She’s in nice form at home and I think she’ll handle the wet conditions. She’s a nice mare to have lining up here. 13.10 Space Tourist

I do always think of her as more of a summer mare but she came out and won on heavy ground last time at Limerick. I just wonder whether the real winter conditions we’re going to have could be a negative. I’m hoping for the best but the ground would just be on my mind again with her. 13.10 Pink In The Park

Pink In The Park comes here but definitely wants some nicer ground. We’d be delighted if she could get into the frame. 13.10 Saylavee

I was considering whether to go novice chasing with Saylavee but then she came out in Punchestown and ran a really good race in second, which suggested we should stay over hurdles for this season and maybe go chasing next year. I think the extra two furlongs will suit her and I think she’s matured nicely this season. I’d give her a chance and hopefully finish in the top four at least. Conditions will suit her.

13.45 Grangeclare West

I had planned on bringing Grangeclare West to Kempton but when I saw Il Est Francais entered I didn’t think there was much point. He gallops and he jumps, he’s not run over three miles before since his point-to-point but I do think a trip (like this) will suit him. He’s a fine strong horse and will handle these conditions despite the fact he’s by Presenting out of a Sir Harry Lewis Mare. 14.20 Impaire Et Passe

He drops down in trip from the Hatton’s Grace. We’ve swerved the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham, which was an option, to let Impaire Et Passe come back to two miles and I think a change in tactics will be in order after what happened at Fairyhouse. It’ll test his Champion Hurdle credentials and I expect him to run a much better race than at Fairyhouse. 14.20 State Man

State Man comes here in good form and on all known form I think he should be the one to beat. Conditions are okay for him and he comes here with a favourite’s chance. 14.20 Echoes In Rain

She will be running for place money and more black type but if you’re not in you can’t win. She’s in good heart at home.

14.55 Mount Sinai

Mount Sinai raced too keenly at Punchestown last time and she’s another one I think we’ll have to change tactics with. She left her race on the track the last day and hopefully she’s recovered in time. Hopefully she can show better here and has an each-way chance on her earlier form. 14.55 Linden Arden

We have got Linden Arden from Michael Bowe and this is his first run for us and his first run in a handicap too. He works well at home, will have no problem with the ground and gets into here with a light weight under Brian Hayes. He could be well in off that mark (109). 15.25 Glowing Account

I think he’s a fair animal but I’d have quite a big concern about the ground with him. 15.25 Luckinthecity

Luckinthecity won a summer bumper at Listowel. We have to hope he has improved, although with his pedigree he’s another horse I’d have just a little concern over the conditions. It was yielding when he won on his debut so this will be different. 15.25 Redemption Day