Our star columnist had three winners at the Fairyhouse Winter Festival. Here he reflects on those victories.

Grangee showed me last year she had a nice bit of ability and I was delighted with how she jumped when winning division two of Saturday’s St. Peter's Dunboyne GAA Maiden Hurdle at Fairyhouse. She was so good, so slick for a mare first time out over hurdles. She isn’t the biggest in the world but has adapted to her new career well and I’m looking forward to her improving from here.

The Nice Guy won the Willie Elliott Memorial (Pro/Am) Flat Race on the same card for owner Malcolm Denmark. He’s had to have a bit of patience with this fellow, he’s a six-year-old now, but by Fame And Glory he liked the nice ground. Patrick was very pleased with how he battled and held his position during the race. He looks like a nice prospect and I’m going to go hurdling with him now rather than a winners’ bumper. At six going on seven it’s time to get his novice hurdle career going and then maybe novice chasing next season.

Statuaire had won twice for us going into Sunday’s card and I thought we’d give her the opportunity to gain some Black Type over hurdles in the BARONERACING.COM Royal Bond Novice Hurdle. Danny was brilliant on her, getting up to win right on the line. It was a terrific ride, she’s a homebred mare and it’s always great to win a Grade One with one of those. We gave her a break after her two wins earlier in the summer and she’s come back much stronger. That really benefited her and we were very, very pleased on Sunday. Hopefully she can do a bit more. I suppose the mares’ novice hurdle at Cheltenham would be the target.